Paris Olympics – Winners get their Medal, the Box and a customised Phryge Mascot

On the winners podium the medal winners receive their Paris Olympic Medal and another gift.

Presented with typical French flair is a box measuring around forty centimetres containing the official poster for the event.

The poster, designed by Ugo Gattoni, was not the only gift given to the medallists.

After the ceremony (and not on the podium), they also receive a gold, silver or bronze medal-winning mascot.

Gold, silver or bronze medals are represented by the medal emblem sewn onto the mascot’s belly, by the colour of the trainers and by the text “Bravo” in French on the back of the Phryge.