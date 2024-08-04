Paris 2024 Olympics – Full House for Sailing Day 8 at Marseille

After eight days of Olympic sailing the final two events take to the Bay of Marseille – the Men and Women’s Kite.

Introduced for the Paris 2024 Olympics the Formula Kite is a short, foiling board propelled by a large Kite attached by control lines to the riders harness.

A fast and furious short course event that sails direct from the beach, providing plenty of close-up on shore action, but the racing can be difficult to follow once they are afloat.

The competitors have a choice of Kite size, depending on weather conditions, and can change kites during the racing if they wish, although this can mean missing a race as they have to return to the shore to effect the changeover.

The close racing can involve kite tangles and dropping the kite into the water can mean the end of race for the competitor as recovery is difficult.

Four races for both men and women are scheduled per day for the opening series, with the top ten then competing in a Medal Race Series to decide the medal podium.

Racing continues for the multihull mixed Nacra 17, the mixed 470 dinghy and the women’s ILCA 6 (Radial) and men’s ILCA 7 (Laser) events. The next Medal Races will be for the ILCA 6 & 7 events on Tuesday 6 August.

LATEST NEWS UPDATE:

Women Kite – Race 2 – Winner Lauriane Nolot FRA – Eleanor Aldridge GBR 2nd.

Men Kite – Race 2 – Winner Maximilian Maeder SGP

Women Kite – Race 1 – Winner Eleanor Aldridge GBR.

Men Kite – Race 1 – Winner Valentin Bontus AUT – Connor Bainbridge GBR 4th.

ILCA 7 – Race 8 – Winner Philipp Buhl GER – Micky Beckett GBR 8th.

470 – Race 6 – Winner Vadlau/Maehr AUT – Heathcote/Grube GBR UFD

ILCA 7 – Race 7 – Micky Beckett GBR Out Black Flag

ILCA 7 – Race 6 – Micky Beckett GBR 4th. Winner Eduardo Marques POR

470 Race 5 – Winner Dahlberg/Karlsson SWE to take overall lead.

