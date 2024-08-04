2024 Roschier Baltic Sea Race – Celebrating Success of second edition

Volvo 70 Tschüss 2 (USA), owned by RORC member Christian Zugel and skippered by Johnny Mordaunt, was the overall winner of the 2024 Roschier Baltic Sea Race.

Tschüss 2 also won IRC Zero and set a new Roschier Baltic Sea Race Outright Record of 2 Days 5 Hrs 6 Mins and 41 Secs. Race sponsor Raymarine awarded Tschüss 2 with a 2,500 Euro voucher for scoring the best corrected time under IRC.

Tschüss 2 Crew: Christian Zugel, Al Fraser, Alex Higby, Campbell Field, Christopher Welch, Cian Guilfoyle, Edward Myers, Fredric Shanks, Johnny Mordaunt, Neal McDonald, Pete Cumming, Simon Johnson, Stu Bannatyne, Toby Griffen, Trystan Seal.

Overall Runner-up after IRC time correction was RORC Member, Per Roman racing JPK 1180 Garm (SWE), and in third place was First 36.7 Pro4U (SWE) powered by the KSSS Offshore Clinic, the youth team from the Royal Swedish Yacht Club.

IRC Zero

Tschüss 2 was the winner of IRC Zero by just over five hours after IRC time correction from Niklas Zennstrom’s Carkeek 52 Rán (SWE). Birgitta Elfversson’s Ker 40 Swee (SWE) was third with an all-Swedish team from the Royal Swedish Yacht Club.

IRC One

Per Roman’s JPK 1180 Garm (SWE) was the winner of a highly competitive IRC One class, as well as second overall for the Roschier Baltic Sea Race. Second in IRC One, by less than three hours after IRC time correction was Taavet Hinrikus’ MAT1220 Nola (EST). Dirk Clasen’s Humphreys 39 Gingko (GER) was third.

IRC Two

Team Pro4u powered by KSS Offshore Clinic was the standout winner of IRC Two and also third overall after IRC time correction for the Roschier Baltic Sea Race. Perttu Monthan’s JPK 1030 Tenet (FIN) was second.

IRC Two-Handed

The winner of IRC Two-Handed was Fredrik Rydin’s J/121 Jolene (SWE) racing with Johan Tuvstedt, with Irie in second and Vitesse in third.

Multihull

The only multihull in the race was the TS 42 Squid (FIN) owned by Janne Kjellman and co-skippered by Marko Mäki. Squid finished the race in an elapsed time of 3 Days 06 Hours 56 Mins and 48 Secs. Squid beat their own record set in 2022 and raised the Multihull Record benchmark.

The 2024 Roschier Baltic Sea Race attracted an international alumni for the second edition of the 635nm offshore race.

Sailors came from Australia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Organised by the Royal Ocean Racing Club together with the Ocean Racing Alliance, 296 sailors from six continents experienced the full range of conditions that the Baltic Sea can offer. From light upwind racing in zephyrs, to near gale force conditions propelling the fleet to maximum boat speed.