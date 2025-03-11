14th edition of the Superyacht Challenge Antigua completed

For four exhilarating days, the stunning waters off Antigua played host to the 14th edition of the Superyacht Challenge Antigua.

The 2025 regatta delivered unforgettable moments both on and off the water.

With subtle changes in both the weather and course choices sailors were presented with dynamic challenges, from tactical manoeuvres in shifting winds to thrilling finishes where seconds made all the difference.

Under clear Caribbean skies and 10-17 knots of moderate trade winds, over 250 sailors enjoyed ideal sailing conditions. A variety of courses laid by PRO Hank Stuart and the SYCA Race Committee made best use of the conditions to test skill, precision, and teamwork.

SYCA founder Paul Deeth was roundly applauded by over 250 sailors at the Prizegiving held at the Admiral’s Inn in Nelson’s Dockyard, Antigua.

The 15th edition of the Superyacht Challenge Antigua is set for 3 to 8 March 2026.