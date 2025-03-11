JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – Yandoo cleansweep on day 3

Two short-course races made little difference on Day 3 of the Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship.

Defending champion Yandoo of Tom Needham, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake has dominated all four races of the nine-race series and have a clear points lead going into another two races Wednesday.

After the four races, Yandoo leads the provisional results with a total of four points, followed by Finport Finance (Keagan York, Matt Stenta and Angus Williams) on 12 points with a protest pending.

New Zealand’s C-Tech (Alex Vallings, Matt Steven and Brad Collins) in third place on 19 points.

Races 5 and 6 will be sailed on Sydney Harbour on Wednesday, 12 March.

The Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship

Positions after Race 4

1st AUS Yandoo – Tom Needham – – 1 1 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd AUS Finport Finance ‑ Keagan York – – 2 5 3 2 – – 12 pts

3rd NZL C‑TECH – Alex Vallings – – 4 7 2 6 – – 19 pts

4th AUS Rag & Famish ‑ Harry Price – – 5 6 4 5 – – 20 pts

5th GER Black Knight ‑ Heinrich von Bayern – – 11 2 7 3 – – 23 pts

6th AUS Balmain – Henry Larkings – – 6 8.6 12 7 – – 33.6 pts

7th AUS Smeg – Nathan McNamara – – 8 13 5 8 – – 34 pts

8th AUS ASCC ‑ Eli Liefting – – 3 4 25 9 – – 41 pts

9th AUS Shaw and Partners ‑ Emma Rankin – – 12 10 16 10 – – 48 pts

10th AUS WLTH – Josh Sloman – – 21 14 6 11 – – 52 pts

11th AUS Marine Outlet – Josh Porebski – – 13 11 25 4 – – 53 pts

12th AUS Vaikobi – Kirk Mitchell – – 7 9 17 22 – – 55 pts

13th AUS Sixt ‑ Jacob Marks – – 10 16 8 23 – – 57 pts

14th NZL Honda Marine ‑ Harry Butler – – 19 15 9 15 – – 58 pts

15th AUS The Kitchen Maker ‑ Lachlan Steel – – 18 21 11 13 – – 63 pts

16th AUS Big Foot – David Hayter – – 14 12 10 29 – – 65 pts

17th AUS Lazarus Capital Partners ‑ Tom Cunich – – 9 8 29 29 – – 75 pts

18th AUS Team Vic – Scott Cunningham – – 16 22 25 14 – – 77 pts

19th GBR Goat Marine ‑ Luke Goble – – 23 17 22 18 – – 80 pts

20th AUS Noakes – Bec Hancock – – 20 19 18 23 – – 80 pts

21st AUS Burrawang Hotel – Simon Nearn – – 29 29 13 12 – – 83 pts

22nd GER Skiff Ropes Rockstar ‑ Benjamin Boehringer – – 22 18 24 19 – – 83 pts

23rd NZL Akarana Eatery ‑ Tim Howse – – 17 29 14 24 – – 84 pts

24th AUS The Royal Oak – Hugo Stoner – – 15 29 15 29 – – 88 pts

25th GBR Allen Marine- Anthony Godwin – – 25 23 19 21 – – 88 pts

26th GER Hoefle Haus – Holger Hoefle – – 24 20 20 29 – – 93 pts

27th AUS 18 Footers B&R – Luca Gambacorti – – 26 24 23 20 – – 93 pts

28th AUS Gotcha4Life – Dave Lightfoot – – 29 29 21 16 – – 95 pts

