iQFoil Games in Cadiz – Day 2

After a wild opening day, the second day of the iQFOiL International Games #2 in Cadiz delivered slightly more forgiving conditions.

In the Women’s fleet, Britain’s Emma Wilson slips to second behind Tamar Steinberg of Israel who posted four race wins to take a 9 point lead.

Daniela Peleg (ISR) is third, tied with Wilson on 18 pts.

Other Brits are Alice Read 19th and Lucy Kenyon 23rd.

In the men, Grae Morris of Australia leads after three race wins on day 2 from four races.

Morris has a 2 point lead from Britain’s Finn Hawkins who tracked him with three second place finishes, discarding a third place.

Max Castelein (NED) put in a steady performance to hold third place on 19 pts.

Other Brits are 6th Andy Brown, 10th Duncan Monaghan, 13th Matt Barton, 17th Max Beaman and 19th Boris Shaw.

The forecast for Wednesday suggests a temporary break from the strong winds and rough seas.

However, Thursday is shaping up to be possibly the most intense day of the week, with average winds exceeding 30 knots and waves building up to 4.5 meters

Full results available here . . .