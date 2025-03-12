JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – New race winners for day 4

Day 4 of the Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship finally saw new winners for the two short-course races on Sydney Harbour.
In Race 5, the Smeg team of Nathan McNamara, Jed Cruikshank and Jack Taylor produced a 1m 23s win ahead of Lazarus Capital Partners (Tom Cunich, Josh Feldmann, Paddy Bannon).
Race 6 saw the Australian champions Rag & Famish Hotel team of Harry Price, Max Paul and Finn Rodowicz catch Finport Finance (Keagan York, Matt Stenta and Angus Williams) for a 51s victory.
Overall Yandoo, Tom Needham, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake, maintains a one point lead after the discard. Finport Finance are second with 14 pts, with Rag & Famish Hotel third on 21 pts.
Best placed non-Aussie teams are ASCC NZL (Eli Liefting)in fifth, and Black Knight GER (Heinrich von Bayern) in ninth.
JJ Giltinan Race Schedule:
Race 7, Thursday 13 March, Bill Miller Memorial Trophy
Race 8, Saturday 15 March, Big Kite Memorial Trophy
Race 9, Sunday 16 March, Ribbon and J.J. Giltinan Trophy
The Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship
Positions after Race 5 & 6 and discard
1st AUS Yandoo – – 1 1 1 1 9 12.8 – – 13 pts
2nd AUS Finport Finance – – 2 5 3 2 8 2 – – 14 pts
3rd AUS Rag & Famish – – 5 6 4 5 7 1 – – 21 pts
4th AUS Smeg – – 8 13 5 8 1 5 – – 27 pts
5th NZL ASCC – – 3 4 25 9 4 8 – – 28 pts
6th NZL C‑TECH – – 4 7 2 6 23 13 – – 32 pts
7th AUS Balmain – – 6 8.6 12 7 6 9 – – 36.6 pts
8th AUS Shaw and Partners – – 12 10 10.7 10 5 3 – – 38.7 pts
9th GER Black Knight – – 11 2 7 3 20 17 – – 40 pts
10th AUS Marine Outlet – – 13 11 25 4 14 10 – – 52 pts
GBR:
23rd GBR Allen Marine – – 25 23 19 21 13 23 – – 99 pts
24th GBR Goat Marine – – 23 17 22 18 19 26 – – 99 pts