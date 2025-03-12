JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship – New race winners for day 4

Day 4 of the Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship finally saw new winners for the two short-course races on Sydney Harbour.

In Race 5, the Smeg team of Nathan McNamara, Jed Cruikshank and Jack Taylor produced a 1m 23s win ahead of Lazarus Capital Partners (Tom Cunich, Josh Feldmann, Paddy Bannon).

Race 6 saw the Australian champions Rag & Famish Hotel team of Harry Price, Max Paul and Finn Rodowicz catch Finport Finance (Keagan York, Matt Stenta and Angus Williams) for a 51s victory.

Overall Yandoo, Tom Needham, Fang Warren and Lewis Brake, maintains a one point lead after the discard. Finport Finance are second with 14 pts, with Rag & Famish Hotel third on 21 pts.

Best placed non-Aussie teams are ASCC NZL (Eli Liefting)in fifth, and Black Knight GER (Heinrich von Bayern) in ninth.

JJ Giltinan Race Schedule:

Race 7, Thursday 13 March, Bill Miller Memorial Trophy

Race 8, Saturday 15 March, Big Kite Memorial Trophy

Race 9, Sunday 16 March, Ribbon and J.J. Giltinan Trophy

The Winnings 2025 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship

Positions after Race 5 & 6 and discard

1st AUS Yandoo – – 1 1 1 1 9 12.8 – – 13 pts

2nd AUS Finport Finance – – 2 5 3 2 8 2 – – 14 pts

3rd AUS Rag & Famish – – 5 6 4 5 7 1 – – 21 pts

4th AUS Smeg – – 8 13 5 8 1 5 – – 27 pts

5th NZL ASCC – – 3 4 25 9 4 8 – – 28 pts

6th NZL C‑TECH – – 4 7 2 6 23 13 – – 32 pts

7th AUS Balmain – – 6 8.6 12 7 6 9 – – 36.6 pts

8th AUS Shaw and Partners – – 12 10 10.7 10 5 3 – – 38.7 pts

9th GER Black Knight – – 11 2 7 3 20 17 – – 40 pts

10th AUS Marine Outlet – – 13 11 25 4 14 10 – – 52 pts

GBR:

23rd GBR Allen Marine – – 25 23 19 21 13 23 – – 99 pts

24th GBR Goat Marine – – 23 17 22 18 19 26 – – 99 pts

Full results available here . . .