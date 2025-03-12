RS600 Rooster National Tour Opener at Bough Beech SC

Seven RS600s turned up at Bough Beech SC for the Rooster National Tour Opener for 2025.

Six races were completed over the weeekend, with George Smith setting the bar for the weekend with his win in the first race.

Smith maintained his winning pace, with Jamie Mawson counting four second places to claim second overall.

Richard Bone had a close battle with Will Russell to eventually claim third by one point.



RS600 2025 Rooster National Tour No.1

1st 1005 George Smith – Bough Beech – – 4 pts

2nd 1001 Jamie Mawson – Notts County – – 8 pts

3rd 980 Richard Bone – Bough Beech – – 12 pts

4th 1011 Will Russell – Grafham Water – – 13 pts

5th 901 Andrew Peake – Medway YC – – 18 pts

6th 803 Richard Smith – Medway YC – – 21 pts

7th 904 Hugh Gabriel – Bough Beech – – 26 pts

The next open on the Rooster National Tour is the 5/6th of April at Oxford Sailing Club.

The 2025 Inland Championships at Grafham Water are on the 17/18th May.