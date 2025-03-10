Emma Wilson leads first day of iQ Foil Games in Cadiz

First day of the iQ Foil Games in Cadiz saw Britain’s Emma Wilson rack-up 3 race wins.

Strong winds, waves, and squalls tested the 240 athletes across six fleets.

Wilson leads the women ahead of Tamar Steinberg ISR with 5 pts and Sharon Kantor ISR on 6 pts.

Other Brits are Lucy Kenyon 21st and Alice Read 26th.

In the men, Grae Morris of Australia leads with 3, 2, 1, on 3 pts.

Second is Noah Lyons USA with 4 pts and third Max Castelin NED with 6 pts.

Best placed Brits are 9th Andy Brown, 11th Duncan Monaghan and 16th Boris Shaw.

The iQFOiL International Games #2 is taking place from 8 to 14 March, with 240 competitors from 32 nations.

Full results available here . . .