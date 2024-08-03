Paris 2024 Olympics – Four sailing events completed, one medal won

With four sailing events completed, there are now four sailing events in action – Nacra 17, ILCA7 & 6 and 470 – with the two Formula Kite events waiting to start.
At what might be called the halfway point, Team GB has won one medal – the Bronze of Emma Wilson in the women’s windsurfer iQFOil event.
British Standings after Saturday:
- Nacra 17 – 6th GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet
- ILCA 7 – 2nd GBR Michael Beckett
- ILCA 6 – 3rd GBR Hannah Snellgrove
- 470 – 5th GBR Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube
Big surprise package of the day was Britain’s ILCA 6 sailor Hannah Snellgrove who won the first two races of the strong wind session and moves up to third overall.
Hannah . . . “It felt like a bucket list ticking-off moment when you win a race at the Olympics. And then I did it again which is really cool. I hit the pin end at the start and had to do turns, so getting back to 14th was very hard work. It was a bit of a silly error, but overall today was a massive confidence boost and I’m really happy with my speed.”
Holland’s Marit Bouwmeester keeps her ILCA 6 lead, 16 points ahead Anne-Marie Rindom, with Snellgrove third and Line Flem Hoest of Norway fourth.
In the men’s ILCA 7, Aussi Matt Wearn extended his advantage with first and second in the two races Saturday.
Britain’s Micky Beckett enjoyed the change of weather with two fourths moving him up to second overall, but still 22 pts off the leader. Cyprus’ Pavlos Kontides trails Beckett by just two points after finishing tenth and fifth.
Beckett said: “Obviously I’d seen the forecast that said today was going to be big. The waves were absolutely massive, the breeze was up but still quite unstable. Just doing everything in the sights of those waves, made it quite a biblical day really. I enjoyed it.”
In the mixed 470 Japan’s Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka (2 -6) retain their lead after four races with Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr (3 1) having a great day to move into second.
Sweden’s Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson also roar into contention with a first and second, now third overall and fourth are Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman (5 3).
Britain’s Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube (8 5) tick off some good scores to stay in the leading group in fifth.
And it was day 1 for the Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 crews.
Italy’s Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (1 1 -2) leading, Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco (2 2 -5) of Argentina second and Finland’s Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen (3 -7 4) third.
And the Brits? John Gimson and Anna Burnet (-8 4 6) getting awhile to find their full pace and are in 6th with the long-haul ahead.
Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 – Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (19 entry)
1st ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 1 1 -2 – – 2 pts
2nd ARG Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco 2 2 -5 – – 4 pts
3rd FIN Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen 3 -7 4 – – 7 pts
4th NZL Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson 5 3 -7 – – 8 pts
5th ESP Tara Pacheco and Andres Barrio Garcia -12 8 1 – – 9 pts
6th GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet -8 4 6 – – 10 pts
7th GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer -18 9 3 – – 12 pts
8th FRA Tim Mourniac and Lou Berthomieu 6 6 -8 – – 12 pts
9th NED Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer 4 -20 9 – – 13 pts
10th DEN Natacha Pedersen and Mathias Borreskov 9 5 -12 – – 14 pts
Men’s Dinghy ILCA 7 – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (43 entries)
1st AUS Matt Wearn 12 2 1 -18 1 2 – – 18 pts
2nd GBR Michael Beckett -19 9 15 8 4 4 – – 40 pts
3rd CYP Pavlos Kontides 17 5 -27 5 10 5 – – 42 pts
4th PER Stefano Peschiera 6 1 14 11 -20 14 – – 46 pts
5th NZL Thomas Saunders 11 17 10 7 -19 3 – – 48 pts
6th CHI Clemente Lacamara 2 -28 18 10 8 17 – – 55 pts
7th FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 8 19 5 -31 3 20 – – 55 pts
8th HUN Jonatan Vadnai 16 12 -21 13 5 12 – – 58 pts
9th POR Eduardo Marques 5 11 31 15 -35 1 – – 63 pts
10th GUA Juan Maegli 21 22 8 3 9 -33 – – 63 pts
11th NOR Hermann Tomasgaard -22 16 2 17 15 19 – – 69 pts
12th CRO Filip Jurisic 13 4 -32 1 31 24 – – 73 pts
13th ITA Lorenzo Chiavarini 25 21 4 6 17 -27 – – 73 pts
14th GER Philipp Buhl 7 -30 3 28 26 11 – – 75 pts
15th IRL Finn Lynch 9 25 -26 22 12 7 – – 75 pts
16th TUR Yigit Yalcin Citak 18 13 -37 14 22 9 – – 76 pts
17th NED Duko Bos 1 20 -29 27 14 16 – – 78 pts
18th MNE Milivoj Dukic 3 23 13 -33 7 32 – – 78 pts
19th BEL William de Smet 20 7 34 4 13 -35 – – 78 pts
20th ESP Joaquin Blanco 14 -35 12 20 25 8 – – 79 pts
Women’s Dinghy ILCA 6 – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (43 entries)
1st NED Marit Bouwmeester -4 1 2 4 2 3 – – 12 pts
2nd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 7 -26 7 2 8 4 – – 28 pts
3rd GBR Hannah Snellgrove 17 -20 6 1 1 14 – – 39 pts
4th NOR Line Flem Hoest 11 3 -19 19 7 2 – – 42 pts
5th SUI Maud Jayet 16 4 3 8 13 -17 – – 44 pts
6th USA Erika Reineke 13 -25 18 3 4 7 – – 45 pts
7th ITA Chiara Benini Floriani 3 7 -25 10 18 10 – – 48 pts
8th FRA Louise Cervera 1 -24 4 18 5 22 – – 50 pts
9th BEL Emma Plasschaert -25 10 11 6 9 16 – – 52 pts
10th CRO Elena Vorobeva 5 18 -40 16 3 12 – – 54 pts
11th CAN Sarah Douglas -23 13 13 12 17 8 – – 63 pts
12th FIN Monika Mikkola 18 2 5 13 -30 29 – – 67 pts
13th AUS Zoe Thomson 12 -37 22 11 16 6 – – 67 pts
14th CHN Min Gu 2 8 8 -37 19 31 – – 68 pts
15th SWE Josefin Olsson -36 23 28 9 12 1 – – 73 pts
16th ARG Lucia Falasca -35 11 14 33 11 5 – – 74 pts
17th IRL Eve McMahon 8 21 16 22 -34 13 – – 80 pts
18th TUR Ecem Guzel 9 22 -24 21 22 9 – – 83 pts
19th ROU Ebru Bolat 28 16 -32 5 14 21 – – 84 pts
20th GER Julia Buessellberg 10 14 10 -27 24 27 – – 85 pts
Mixed Dinghy 470 – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (19 entries)
1st JPN Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka 1 2 2 -6 – – 5 pts
2nd AUT Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr -20 5 3 1 – – 9 pts
3rd SWE Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson 7 -14 1 2 – – 10 pts
4th ESP Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman 5 -6 5 3 – – 13 pts
5th GBR Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube 2 -16 8 5 – – 15 pts
6th AUS Nia Jerwood and Conor Nicholas 6 -20 7 7 – – 20 pts
7th GER Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort 8 4 9 -10 – – 21 pts
8th FRA Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion 11 10 -13 4 – – 25 pts
9th USA Stuart McNay and Lara Dallman-Weiss 9 -17 4 13 – – 26 pts
10th CHN Zangjun Xu and Yixiao LV 4 -15 11 11 – – 26 pts
11th ISR Nitai Hasson and Noa Lasry 10 7 -18 9 – – 26 pts
12th ITA Elena Berta and Bruno Festo 3 13 12 -15 – – 28 pts
13th GRE Ariadni Paraskevi and Emmanouil Spanakis 13 11 6 -17 – – 30 pts
14th SUI Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler -20 1 14 16 – – 31 pts
15th TUR Deniz Cinar and Lara Nalbantoglu 14 9 -15 8 – – 31 pts
16th POR Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao -20 3 16 14 – – 33 pts
17th BRA Henrique Duarte and Haddad Isabel Swan -12 12 10 12 – – 34 pts
18th SLO Tina Mrak and Jakob Božič 15 8 17 -18 – – 40 pts
19th ANG Matias Montinho and Manuela Paulo 16 18 -20 -20 – – 54 pts
Related Post . . .
Paris 2024 Olympics – First Sailing Medal for Team GB in emotional final race