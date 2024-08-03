Paris 2024 Olympics – Four sailing events completed, one medal won

With four sailing events completed, there are now four sailing events in action – Nacra 17, ILCA7 & 6 and 470 – with the two Formula Kite events waiting to start.

At what might be called the halfway point, Team GB has won one medal – the Bronze of Emma Wilson in the women’s windsurfer iQFOil event.

British Standings after Saturday:

Nacra 17 – 6th GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet

ILCA 7 – 2nd GBR Michael Beckett

ILCA 6 – 3rd GBR Hannah Snellgrove

470 – 5th GBR Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube

Big surprise package of the day was Britain’s ILCA 6 sailor Hannah Snellgrove who won the first two races of the strong wind session and moves up to third overall.

Hannah . . . “It felt like a bucket list ticking-off moment when you win a race at the Olympics. And then I did it again which is really cool. I hit the pin end at the start and had to do turns, so getting back to 14th was very hard work. It was a bit of a silly error, but overall today was a massive confidence boost and I’m really happy with my speed.”

Holland’s Marit Bouwmeester keeps her ILCA 6 lead, 16 points ahead Anne-Marie Rindom, with Snellgrove third and Line Flem Hoest of Norway fourth.

In the men’s ILCA 7, Aussi Matt Wearn extended his advantage with first and second in the two races Saturday.

Britain’s Micky Beckett enjoyed the change of weather with two fourths moving him up to second overall, but still 22 pts off the leader. Cyprus’ Pavlos Kontides trails Beckett by just two points after finishing tenth and fifth.

Beckett said: “Obviously I’d seen the forecast that said today was going to be big. The waves were absolutely massive, the breeze was up but still quite unstable. Just doing everything in the sights of those waves, made it quite a biblical day really. I enjoyed it.”

In the mixed 470 Japan’s Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka (2 -6) retain their lead after four races with Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr (3 1) having a great day to move into second.

Sweden’s Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson also roar into contention with a first and second, now third overall and fourth are Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman (5 3).

Britain’s Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube (8 5) tick off some good scores to stay in the leading group in fifth.

And it was day 1 for the Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 crews.

Italy’s Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (1 1 -2) leading, Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco (2 2 -5) of Argentina second and Finland’s Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen (3 -7 4) third.

And the Brits? John Gimson and Anna Burnet (-8 4 6) getting awhile to find their full pace and are in 6th with the long-haul ahead.

Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 – Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (19 entry)

1st ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 1 1 -2 – – 2 pts

2nd ARG Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco 2 2 -5 – – 4 pts

3rd FIN Sinem Kurtbay and Akseli Keskinen 3 -7 4 – – 7 pts

4th NZL Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson 5 3 -7 – – 8 pts

5th ESP Tara Pacheco and Andres Barrio Garcia -12 8 1 – – 9 pts

6th GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet -8 4 6 – – 10 pts

7th GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer -18 9 3 – – 12 pts

8th FRA Tim Mourniac and Lou Berthomieu 6 6 -8 – – 12 pts

9th NED Laila van der Meer and Bjarne Bouwer 4 -20 9 – – 13 pts

10th DEN Natacha Pedersen and Mathias Borreskov 9 5 -12 – – 14 pts

Men’s Dinghy ILCA 7 – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (43 entries)

1st AUS Matt Wearn 12 2 1 -18 1 2 – – 18 pts

2nd GBR Michael Beckett -19 9 15 8 4 4 – – 40 pts

3rd CYP Pavlos Kontides 17 5 -27 5 10 5 – – 42 pts

4th PER Stefano Peschiera 6 1 14 11 -20 14 – – 46 pts

5th NZL Thomas Saunders 11 17 10 7 -19 3 – – 48 pts

6th CHI Clemente Lacamara 2 -28 18 10 8 17 – – 55 pts

7th FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz 8 19 5 -31 3 20 – – 55 pts

8th HUN Jonatan Vadnai 16 12 -21 13 5 12 – – 58 pts

9th POR Eduardo Marques 5 11 31 15 -35 1 – – 63 pts

10th GUA Juan Maegli 21 22 8 3 9 -33 – – 63 pts

11th NOR Hermann Tomasgaard -22 16 2 17 15 19 – – 69 pts

12th CRO Filip Jurisic 13 4 -32 1 31 24 – – 73 pts

13th ITA Lorenzo Chiavarini 25 21 4 6 17 -27 – – 73 pts

14th GER Philipp Buhl 7 -30 3 28 26 11 – – 75 pts

15th IRL Finn Lynch 9 25 -26 22 12 7 – – 75 pts

16th TUR Yigit Yalcin Citak 18 13 -37 14 22 9 – – 76 pts

17th NED Duko Bos 1 20 -29 27 14 16 – – 78 pts

18th MNE Milivoj Dukic 3 23 13 -33 7 32 – – 78 pts

19th BEL William de Smet 20 7 34 4 13 -35 – – 78 pts

20th ESP Joaquin Blanco 14 -35 12 20 25 8 – – 79 pts

Women’s Dinghy ILCA 6 – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (43 entries)

1st NED Marit Bouwmeester -4 1 2 4 2 3 – – 12 pts

2nd DEN Anne-Marie Rindom 7 -26 7 2 8 4 – – 28 pts

3rd GBR Hannah Snellgrove 17 -20 6 1 1 14 – – 39 pts

4th NOR Line Flem Hoest 11 3 -19 19 7 2 – – 42 pts

5th SUI Maud Jayet 16 4 3 8 13 -17 – – 44 pts

6th USA Erika Reineke 13 -25 18 3 4 7 – – 45 pts

7th ITA Chiara Benini Floriani 3 7 -25 10 18 10 – – 48 pts

8th FRA Louise Cervera 1 -24 4 18 5 22 – – 50 pts

9th BEL Emma Plasschaert -25 10 11 6 9 16 – – 52 pts

10th CRO Elena Vorobeva 5 18 -40 16 3 12 – – 54 pts

11th CAN Sarah Douglas -23 13 13 12 17 8 – – 63 pts

12th FIN Monika Mikkola 18 2 5 13 -30 29 – – 67 pts

13th AUS Zoe Thomson 12 -37 22 11 16 6 – – 67 pts

14th CHN Min Gu 2 8 8 -37 19 31 – – 68 pts

15th SWE Josefin Olsson -36 23 28 9 12 1 – – 73 pts

16th ARG Lucia Falasca -35 11 14 33 11 5 – – 74 pts

17th IRL Eve McMahon 8 21 16 22 -34 13 – – 80 pts

18th TUR Ecem Guzel 9 22 -24 21 22 9 – – 83 pts

19th ROU Ebru Bolat 28 16 -32 5 14 21 – – 84 pts

20th GER Julia Buessellberg 10 14 10 -27 24 27 – – 85 pts

Mixed Dinghy 470 – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (19 entries)

1st JPN Keiju Okada and Miho Yoshioka 1 2 2 -6 – – 5 pts

2nd AUT Lara Vadlau and Lukas Maehr -20 5 3 1 – – 9 pts

3rd SWE Anton Dahlberg and Lovisa Karlsson 7 -14 1 2 – – 10 pts

4th ESP Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman 5 -6 5 3 – – 13 pts

5th GBR Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube 2 -16 8 5 – – 15 pts

6th AUS Nia Jerwood and Conor Nicholas 6 -20 7 7 – – 20 pts

7th GER Simon Diesch and Anna Markfort 8 4 9 -10 – – 21 pts

8th FRA Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion 11 10 -13 4 – – 25 pts

9th USA Stuart McNay and Lara Dallman-Weiss 9 -17 4 13 – – 26 pts

10th CHN Zangjun Xu and Yixiao LV 4 -15 11 11 – – 26 pts

11th ISR Nitai Hasson and Noa Lasry 10 7 -18 9 – – 26 pts

12th ITA Elena Berta and Bruno Festo 3 13 12 -15 – – 28 pts

13th GRE Ariadni Paraskevi and Emmanouil Spanakis 13 11 6 -17 – – 30 pts

14th SUI Yves Mermod and Maja Siegenthaler -20 1 14 16 – – 31 pts

15th TUR Deniz Cinar and Lara Nalbantoglu 14 9 -15 8 – – 31 pts

16th POR Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao -20 3 16 14 – – 33 pts

17th BRA Henrique Duarte and Haddad Isabel Swan -12 12 10 12 – – 34 pts

18th SLO Tina Mrak and Jakob Božič 15 8 17 -18 – – 40 pts

19th ANG Matias Montinho and Manuela Paulo 16 18 -20 -20 – – 54 pts

