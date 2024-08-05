505 World Championship – Hofmann and Brockerhoff are early leaders

First day of racing for the International 505 World Championship at the Varberg Sailclub, Sweden.
Jan-Phlipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff of Germany top the leaderboard after two races with 4 pts.
In second are Britain’s Dave Ellis and Jim Hunt with 8 pts and third Peter Bökmark and Martin Persson with 13 pts.
Bökmark and Persson won the opening race ahead of Hofmann and Brockerhoff, with Caroline Jacot and Philippe Jacot of Switzerland in third.
The second race went to Britain’s Nathan Batchelor and Eric Anderson with Hofmann and Brockerhoff agian taking second, and Frederik Schaal and Felix Diesch of Germany third.
David Ellis and Jim Hunt were fourth in both races.
2024 505 World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (95 entries)
1st GER Jan-Phlipp Hofmann / Felix Brockerhoff 2 2 – – 4 pts
2nd GBR David Ellis / Jim Hunt 4 4 – – 8 pts
3rd SWE Peter Bökmark / Martin Persson 1 12 – – 13 pts
4th SWE Carl-Fredrik Fock / Johan Barne 8 6 – – 14 pts
5th FRA Anais Dechauffour / Hervé de Kergariou 10 5 – – 15 pts
6th AUS Peter Nicholas / Luke Payne 6 9 – – 15 pts
7th SUI Caroline Jacot / Philippe Jacot 3 14 – – 17 pts
8th GBR Nathan Batchelor / Eric Anderson 18 1 – – 19 pts
9th SWE Thomas Lundberg / Johan Strömdahl 9 10 – – 19 pts
10th FRA Boite / Carnot 7 13 – – 20 pts
11th USA Howie Hamlin / Andy Zinn 14 7 – – 21 pts
12th GBR Michel Sims / Carl Gibbon 5 19 – – 24 pts
13th DEN Jörgen Bojsen-Møller / Jacob Bojsen-Møller 13 18 – – 31 pts
14th SWE Malin Broberg / Johan Röök 11 22 – – 33 pts
15th GER Frederik Schaal / Felix Diesch 31 3 – – 34 pts
16th SWE Per Wester / Lars Wester 24 15 – – 39 pts
17th FRA Ludovic Radier / Radier Rooblin 17 27 – – 44 pts
18th SUI Cédric Bart / René Betschen 37 8 – – 45 pts
19th SWE Ebbe Rosén / Olle Wenrup 25 20 – – 45 pts
20th USA A.J. Conrads / Ted Conrads 21 28 – – 49 pts
21st GBR Roger Gilbert / Ian Mitchell 19 34 – – 53 pts
22nd USA Mike Punnett / Don Smith 23 30 – – 53 pts
23rd RSA Peter Funke / Thomas Funke 30 24 – – 54 pts
24th AUS Malkolm Higgins / Angus Higgins 41 16 – – 57 pts
25th USA Mike Martin / Adam Lowry 48 11 – – 59 pts
26th GER Tim Böger / Finn Böger 12 47 – – 59 pts
27th SWE Tomas Berg / Johan Calvert 16 43 – – 59 pts
28th SWE Fredrik Hansson / Sven Flood 28 31 – – 59 pts
29th DEN Fabiola Wonterghem / Michael Wonterghem 34 26 – – 60 pts
30th USA Mike Holt / Rob Woelfel 27 36 – – 63 pts