505 World Championship – Hofmann and Brockerhoff are early leaders

First day of racing for the International 505 World Championship at the Varberg Sailclub, Sweden.

Jan-Phlipp Hofmann and Felix Brockerhoff of Germany top the leaderboard after two races with 4 pts.

In second are Britain’s Dave Ellis and Jim Hunt with 8 pts and third Peter Bökmark and Martin Persson with 13 pts.

Bökmark and Persson won the opening race ahead of Hofmann and Brockerhoff, with Caroline Jacot and Philippe Jacot of Switzerland in third.

The second race went to Britain’s Nathan Batchelor and Eric Anderson with Hofmann and Brockerhoff agian taking second, and Frederik Schaal and Felix Diesch of Germany third.

David Ellis and Jim Hunt were fourth in both races.

2024 505 World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (95 entries)

1st GER Jan-Phlipp Hofmann / Felix Brockerhoff 2 2 – – 4 pts

2nd GBR David Ellis / Jim Hunt 4 4 – – 8 pts

3rd SWE Peter Bökmark / Martin Persson 1 12 – – 13 pts

4th SWE Carl-Fredrik Fock / Johan Barne 8 6 – – 14 pts

5th FRA Anais Dechauffour / Hervé de Kergariou 10 5 – – 15 pts

6th AUS Peter Nicholas / Luke Payne 6 9 – – 15 pts

7th SUI Caroline Jacot / Philippe Jacot 3 14 – – 17 pts

8th GBR Nathan Batchelor / Eric Anderson 18 1 – – 19 pts

9th SWE Thomas Lundberg / Johan Strömdahl 9 10 – – 19 pts

10th FRA Boite / Carnot 7 13 – – 20 pts

11th USA Howie Hamlin / Andy Zinn 14 7 – – 21 pts

12th GBR Michel Sims / Carl Gibbon 5 19 – – 24 pts

13th DEN Jörgen Bojsen-Møller / Jacob Bojsen-Møller 13 18 – – 31 pts

14th SWE Malin Broberg / Johan Röök 11 22 – – 33 pts

15th GER Frederik Schaal / Felix Diesch 31 3 – – 34 pts

16th SWE Per Wester / Lars Wester 24 15 – – 39 pts

17th FRA Ludovic Radier / Radier Rooblin 17 27 – – 44 pts

18th SUI Cédric Bart / René Betschen 37 8 – – 45 pts

19th SWE Ebbe Rosén / Olle Wenrup 25 20 – – 45 pts

20th USA A.J. Conrads / Ted Conrads 21 28 – – 49 pts

21st GBR Roger Gilbert / Ian Mitchell 19 34 – – 53 pts

22nd USA Mike Punnett / Don Smith 23 30 – – 53 pts

23rd RSA Peter Funke / Thomas Funke 30 24 – – 54 pts

24th AUS Malkolm Higgins / Angus Higgins 41 16 – – 57 pts

25th USA Mike Martin / Adam Lowry 48 11 – – 59 pts

26th GER Tim Böger / Finn Böger 12 47 – – 59 pts

27th SWE Tomas Berg / Johan Calvert 16 43 – – 59 pts

28th SWE Fredrik Hansson / Sven Flood 28 31 – – 59 pts

29th DEN Fabiola Wonterghem / Michael Wonterghem 34 26 – – 60 pts

30th USA Mike Holt / Rob Woelfel 27 36 – – 63 pts

Full results available here . . .