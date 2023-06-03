2023 Dragon Worlds for the Swiss after wind fails to appear for final day

The 2023 Dragon World Champions are the Swiss team of Wolf Waschkuhn, Joao Vidinha and Charles Nankin.

Waschkuhn sailing SUI 318 1QUICK1, the current European Champion, finished with 10 points after the final days racing in Bodrum was abandoned after the wind failed to settle.

Second was Britain’s Grant Gordon GBR 820, sailing with Luke Patience, James Williamson and Faye Chatterton on 13 points.

And third Graham Bailey helming the ‘Royal’ Dragon Bluebottle, sailing with Julia Bailey, Ruairidh Scott and Will Bedford on 19 points.



The final day of the World Championship in Bodrum saw early rain and no wind. Consequently, the Race Officer Nino Shmueli kept the fleet ashore until conditions improved.

Race 7 was finally started (and re-started) with an ‘All Clear’ line after a fascinating Match Race was witnessed from the Committee Boat between SUI 318 and GBR 820, both trying to contrive a winning result.

In the end it was to no avail as again the wind shifted “big time” to the left, so November Flag was displayed again.

2023 Dragon World Championship – Final Leaders after 6 races (24 entries)

1st SUI 318 Wolf WASCHKUHN – – 8 1 1 5 1 2 – – 10 pts

2nd GBR 820 Grant GORDON – – 2 4 4 2 6 1 – – 13 pts

3rd GBR 192 Graham BAILEY – – 5 2 5 12 2 5 – – 19 pts

4th DEN 138 Lars HENDRIKSEN – – 6 7 6 1 13 9 – – 29 pts

5th TUR 12 Andy BEADSWORTH – – 3 11 2 7 10 7.2 – – 29.2 pts

6th POR 90 Michael ZANKNEL – – 1 6 12 9 11 4 – – 31 pts

7th BEL 82 Xavier VANNESTE – – 10 3 9 6 3 23 – – 31 pts

8th AUS 551 Jan ECKERT – – 9 8 7 10 4 3 – – 31 pts

9th GBR 819 Klaus DIEDERICHS – – 7 5 13 2 8 8 – – 32 pts

10th POR 89 Pedro REBELO ANDRADE – – 4 9 8 3 9 16.5 – – 33 pts

Full results available here . . .