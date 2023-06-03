Filipe Silva wins 2023 Finn World Masters

Filipe Silva, from Portugal, has won the 2023 Finn World Masters at Nea Iraklitsa, Kavala, Greece.

After no more races were possible on Friday Silva finished with an 18 point advantage at the top of the leaderboard.

Laurent Hay, from France was second with Peter Mosny from Slovakia in third.

Nick Craig of Britain finished in 10th overall with Simon Percival 11th.

There were two Super Legends here this week with Howard Sellars from Britain placing 102nd overall to take the title from Jan-Eric Floren, from Sweden in 144th overall.

There were also 18 Legends taking part and this category is getting more and more competitive with sailors remaining in the Finn for longer than ever.

Jiri Outrata, from Czech Republic took the title in 19th overall from Peter Vollebregt of the Netherlands and Finland’s Derek Breitenstein.

Antal Szekely took the Great Grand Masters, the largest age category group this week, while Laurent Hay again won the Grand Masters and Filipe Silva took the Masters category title.

In 2024 the championship heads back to another beach, this time in Italy at Punta Ala, for an event that was delayed three years because of the pandemic.

Finn 2023 World Masters – Final Leaders after 4 races (145 entries)

1st POR 21 Filipe SILVA – – 2 4 2 5 – – 13 pts

2nd FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 1 26 1 3 – – 31 pts

3rd SVK 1 Peter MOSNY – – 14 23 4 8 – – 49 pts

4th HUN 7 Székely ANTAL – – 17 5 10 18 – – 50 pts

5th NED 148 Peter PEET – – 9 49 3 1 – – 62 pts

6th HUN 30 Kantor ZSIGMOND – – 12 52 8 4 – – 76 pts

7th AUS 98 Lucas PRESCOTT – – 36 6 9 31 – – 82 pts

8th CZE 43 Ladislav HYRS – – 27 7 15 37 – – 86 pts

9th HUN 50 Akos LUKATS – – 41 20 19 13 – – 93 pts

10th GBR 18 Nick CRAIG – – 3 41 7 43 – – 94 pts

11th GBR 635 Simon PERCIVAL – – 8 57 18 17 – – 100 pts

Full results available here . . .