RS800 Europeans – Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore successfully defend Title

Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore of Hayling Island SC are the 2023 RS800 European Champions.

In the two final day races Morris and Fillmore (1, 2) matched their closest challengers, Phil Walker and John Mather (2, 1) to maintain their two point advantage at the top of the leaderboard.

Walker and Mather took second and Luke and Emma McEwen (-8, 3) claimed third on the podium.

Defending the title Morris and Fillmore counted five race wins and nothing lower than a third place after discard in the 11 race series.

British teams took the first five overall places with Gilles Peeters and Heloise Baize of Belgium placing sixth to break the dominant run.

The championship was hosted at the Circolo Vela Torbole, Lake Garda.

RS800 European Championship – Final Leaders after 11 races (30 entries)

1st GBR 1144 Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore, HISC – – 15 pts

2nd GBR 1207 Phil Walker and John Mather, HISC – – 17 pts

3rd GBR 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen, Royal Lymington YC – – 23 pts

4th GBR 1234 Maria Stanley and Tommy Darling, HISC – – 28 pts

5th GBR 1245 James Penty and Eddie Grayson, Beaver SC – – 51 pts

6th BEL 1236 Gilles Peeters and Heloise Baize, SN Larmor Plage – – 56 pts

7th GBR 1187 Geoff Carveth and Lez Dhonau, HISC – – 68 pts

8th GBR 1204 Martin Orton and Ian Brooks, Chichester YC – – 77 pts

9th GBR 1224 Fred Lord and Louise Gale, Carsington SC – – 79 pts

10th ITA 1247 Duccio Colombi and Giovanni Puntello, Marvelia SSD – – 80 pts

11th GBR 985 Chris Feibusch and Cam Mitchell, HISC – – 94 pts

12th GBR 1153 Stuart and Chris Doe, Thorney Island SC – – 105 pts

13th GBR 1008 Ben Palmer and Bruna de Queiroz, HISC – – 114 pts

14th FRA 1158 Xavier Broise and C Le Roux, SNL – – 121 pts

15th GBR 1045 Claire Lasko and Edward Dyer, HISC – – 122 pts

Full results available here . . .