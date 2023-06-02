Finn World Masters – Silva extends lead but final day will decide the winner

Portugal’s Filipe Silva has extended his lead at the 2023 Finn World Masters at Nea Iraklitsa, Kavala, Greece.

After four races completed to date, Silva (2,5) has 13 points and an 18 point lead over Laurent Hay (1,3) of France, with Peter Mosny (4,8) of Slovakia in third a further 18 points back.

With a discard only coming into play after five races a lot can still change if just one more race is sailed, with a number of boats counting high scores or letter scores.

Silva is sailing consistantly with single figure results, but has yet to win a race. While Hay is sailing extremely well, counting two race wins and a third and if he can discard his 26 will dramatically change the leaderboard.

Similarly for Holland’s Peter Peet (3,1) in fifth with 62 pts, but has a potential 49 place discard.

So, all to play for on Friday, the final day of the championship.

Two races are scheduled, though with a 15:00 cut off and the wind only appearing today at 14:40, most are only expecting one race to be sailed.

Finn 2023 World Masters – After 4 races (145 entries)

1st POR 21 Filipe SILVA – – 2 4 2 5 – – 13 pts

2nd FRA 75 Laurent HAŸ – – 1 26 1 3 – – 31 pts

3rd SVK 1 Peter MOSNY – – 14 23 4 8 – – 49 pts

4th HUN 7 Székely ANTAL – – 17 5 10 18 – – 50 pts

5th NED 148 Peter PEET – – 9 49 3 1 – – 62 pts

6th HUN 30 Kantor ZSIGMOND – – 12 52 8 4 – – 76 pts

7th AUS 98 Lucas PRESCOTT – – 36 6 9 31 – – 82 pts

8th CZE 43 Ladislav HYRS – – 27 7 15 37 – – 86 pts

9th HUN 50 Akos LUKATS – – 41 20 19 13 – – 93 pts

10th GBR 18 Nick CRAIG – – 3 41 7 43 – – 94 pts

11th GBR 635 Simon PERCIVAL – – 8 57 18 17 – – 100 pts

Full results available here . . .