Dragon Worlds – Swiss and British in battle for Title

Day 4 of the Dragon World Championship turned into a real dog fight between the two teams leading the field overall.

This time it was Grant Gordon helming GBR 820 “Louise” who prevailed over Wolf Waschkuhn in SUI 318 “1 Quick 1”.

Although Wolf lost today’s battle, he is still ahead overall by 3 points with discard as 6 races are now completed.



The “Royal” Bluebottle made a fantastic recovery to cross the line in a dying breeze in 5th position, maintaining their 3rd place overall.

Friday’s final day will be epic.

2023 Dragon World Championship – Leaders after 6 races (24 entries)

1st SUI 318 Wolf WASCHKUHN – – 8 1 1 5 1 2 – – 10 pts

2nd GBR 820 Grant GORDON – – 2 4 4 2 6 1 – – 13 pts

3rd GBR 192 Graham BAILEY – – 5 2 5 12 2 5 – – 19 pts

4th DEN 138 Lars HENDRIKSEN – – 6 7 6 1 13 9 – – 29 pts

5th TUR 12 Andy BEADSWORTH – – 3 11 2 7 10 7.2 – – 29.2 pts

6th POR 90 Michael ZANKNEL – – 1 6 12 9 11 4 – – 31 pts

7th BEL 82 Xavier VANNESTE – – 10 3 9 6 3 23 – – 31 pts

8th AUS 551 Jan ECKERT – – 9 8 7 10 4 3 – – 31 pts

9th GBR 819 Klaus DIEDERICHS – – 7 5 13 2 8 8 – – 32 pts

10th POR 89 Pedro REBELO ANDRADE – – 4 9 8 3 9 16.5 – – 33 pts

Full results available here . . .