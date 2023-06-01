Allianz World Cup Regatta – Lead changes in three classes

Day 2 of the Allianz Regatta in Holland saw lead changes in three classes.

Of the British competitors, Connor Bainbridge moves to fourth in Formula Kite and Lily Young is now sixth in the women. James Percival remains in seventh in the ILCA7.

In the men’s ILCA7 a pair of second-place finishes from Finland’s Valtteri Uusitalo was enough for him to move into first place overall, despite two wins for Willem Wiersema, who is now up to third. Previous leader Duko Bos is second.

In the ILCA 6, Maxime Jonker now leads the way with a second win in four heats to sit on four points.

Compatriot Marit Bouwmeester was not in action on day two and will return at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Formula kite continues to be a French affair, albeit with a lot of competition on the men’s side.

The battle for supremacy in the Formula Kite Men is as tight as ever, with France’s Axel Mazella and China’s Qibin Huang still in control of their respective fleets.

Poema Newland (FRA) continues to lead the way in the Formula Kite Women, adding two more wins to sit on 10 points, five clear of second-placed Gisela Borrell (ESP).

Jessie Kampman (FRA) is up to third and could challenge her compatriot following two wins and a third in four races on day two, although she is a little way back on 23 points.

In the 49er class, Bart Lambriex and Floris van der Werken remain the team to beat. The world champions were not quite as dominant as on day one but are still eight points clear of second.

Their closest challengers are now Australia’s Thomas Needham and Joel Turner, who won the opener before finishing third in the other two heats.

Formula Kite Women – Leaders after 8 races (24 entries)

1st FRA 10 Poema NEWLAND – – -27 1 1 1 8 1 5 1 – – 10 pts

2nd ESP 6 Gisela BORRELL – – 2 -4 2 3 7 2 2 27 – – 15 pts

3rd FRA 8 Jessie Kampman – – 4 27 27 2 1 12 1 3 – – 23 pts

4th NED 19 Annelous LAMMERTS – – 1 5 -27 5 2 8 3 8– – 24 pts

5th ISR 14 Gal ZUKERMAN – – -7 2 3 4 11 3 8 6 – – 25 pts

6th GBR 12 Lily YOUNG – – -12 9 6 6 4 5 9 2 – – 32 pts

Formula Kite Men – Leaders after 8 races (52 entries)

1st FRA 10 Axel MAZELLA – – -1 1 1 1 3 11 1 1– – 7 pts

2nd CHN 20 Qibin HUANG – – 1 1 1 -2 2 1 11 1 – – 7 pts

3rd CYP 12 Denis TARADIN – – 4 -5 2 1 1 9 2 2– – 12 pts

4th GBR 17 Connor BAINBRIDGE – – 2 -15 3 4 1 4 2 2 – – 15 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 6 races (32 entries)

1st NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN – – -1 1 1 3 1 4 – – 7 pts

2nd AUS 40 Thomas NEEDHAM and Joel TURNER – – 6 -13 2 1 3 3 – – 15 pts

3rd AUT 8 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL – – 2 -12 3 6 2 1 – – 17 pts

GBR:

30th GBR Leo WILKINSON and Sam JONES

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 4 races (36 entries)

1st FIN Valtteri UUSITALO – – -4 1 2 2 – – 5 pts

2nd NED Duko BOS – – 1 2 -3 3 – – 6 pts

3rd NED Willem WIERSEMA – – -6 6 1 1 – – 8 pts

4th ITA Alessio SPADONI – – 3 3 -8 4 – – 10 pts

5th NED Paul HAMEETEMAN – – 2 5 -12 5 – – 12 pts

6th NOR Uffe TOMASGAARD – – 12 4 6 -26 – – 22 pts

7th GBR James PERCIVAL-COOKE – – 7 7 8 -20 – – 22 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 4 races (16 entries)

1st NED Maxime JONKER – – 1 2 -8 1 – – 4 pts

2nd GER Julia BUESSELBERG – – -10 3 1 3 – – 7 pts

3rd NED Marissa IJBEN – – 4 4 -5 2 – – 10 pts

No GBR

iQFoiL Men – Leaders after 8 races (28 entries)

1st NED 55 Luuc VANOPZEELAND – – 1 1 -2 1 6 1 6 10 – – 12 pts

2nd NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 10 7 1 2 12 2 1 1 – – 14 pts

3rd NED 465 Huig-Jan TAK – – 2 -9 3 4 14 6 3 2 – – 20 pts

No GBR

Full results available here . . .