Dutch Hempel World Cup falls victim to Olympic programme crush

The Netherlands Olympic classes Allianz Regatta will not take place this year due to an excess of Olympic class events in the run-up to the Paris Games.

The World Sailing’s Hempel World Cup event, scheduled from 26 May to 2 June 2024, did not receive enough entries in the 10 Olympic disciplines of sailing, windsurfing and kitefoiling this year, and will return to Almere in 2025.

The entry shortfall is apparently due to the many other Olympic class events taking place in the run-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics, with a rather full calendar of European championships, world championships and “Last Chance Regattas” squeezed into the early part of the year.

The Dutch Watersportverbond is keen to continue hosting a successful international top sports event in its own country, and together with World Sailing, the Dutch Federation remains committed to maintaining a top sports event for the ten Olympic disciplines in the coming years.

There is still one other Hempel WC Series event before the Paris Games . . . Kieler Week regatta which expects to have five Olympic disciplines – ILCA 6 and 7, 49er and 49erFX and the mixed 470 – competing from 22 to 30 June.

The German regatta is more than just an Olympic classes event, the event has developed into the largest summer festival in Northern Europe, which is celebrated for nine days on the Kiel Fjord.

Big international fleets are entered including some British entries, but the only Team GB competitor listed is Matilda Nicholls in the ILCA 6.

Kiel Week wants to continue to reflect the Olympic sailing program in order to live up to its claim of being a target competition for top-class sport and a sailing venue for the national Olympic bid for 2036 or 2040.

The 2024 Paris Olympics sailing events are based at the new Marseille Roucas Blanc Marina from 27 July to 8 August.

