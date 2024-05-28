SailGP to manufacture F50 components in the Middle East

New partnership announcement between SailGP and Strata will see F50 catamaran components made in the Middle East.

SailGP has announced a new production-based partnership with Strata, a composite aerostructures manufacturing facility owned by the Mubadala Investment Company, that will see the UAE based firm supply and manufacture key elements of SailGP’s F50 catamarans.

Strata will manufacture and supply key components for SailGP’s cutting-edge, identical fleet of F50 hydrofoiling catamarans including wing sails, T-rudders and the newly designed T-foils that will be introduced in Season 5.

They will work alongside SailGP Technologies, SailGP’s main manufacturing facility based on the South Coast of England, which will empower the global league to expand the number of international events in its Season 5 calendar and beyond.

Mubadala, is an Emirati state-owned holding company that acts as one of the sovereign wealth funds of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This new partnership between SailGP and Strata expands Mubadala’s existing relationship with SailGP, where it is already a Global Series Partner of the league and is aligned to connecting responsible investment with cutting-edge technology and innovation to drive forward new ideas.

Mubadala is also the title partner for the upcoming Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix on June 22-23, 2024.