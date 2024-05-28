Sailing World on Water Global Sailing Highlights

World on Water Global Sailing Highlights show for May 2024, featuring NYYC Patriot, IMOCA, Kites, Clipper, PWA, Wing Foil more.



In this video Pip Hare of Medallia, shares an insight into life onboard an Imoca at night, and the equipment used to help her navigate during the race.

And Barcelona delivered a solid 17 to 20 knots of south-south-westerly breeze, and gave New York Yacht Club, American Magic, the only team out on the water, the chance to open the throttles and show the outrageous performance of a new-gen AC 75, in all its glory.

It was almost impossible for the recon teams to keep up, such were the speeds being generated, but what a fabulous spectacle, and one that every fan will want to see come the racing for the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup.