World Sailing Show focuses on start of World Cup

The Ocean Race sets sail on a 12750nm marathon from Cape Town to Itajai in Brazil

The World Cup kicks off in Mallorca with all 10 Olympic Classes competing

Wingfoilers stop off in Abu Dhabi for the first IWSA World Cup event of 2023



The latest episode of the World Sailing Show catches up with the first event of this year’s World Cup, with in-depth coverage of the Princess Sofía Regatta in Mallorca, the first stop in a busy 16-month period which also includes the Sailing World Championships and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Elsewhere, as Wingfoiling continues to show why it has become one of the most exciting and fastest growing discipline in all of sailing, the World Sailing Show joins the action at the first event of the IWSA World Cup in Abu Dhabi.