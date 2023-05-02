RS800 Rooster National Tour Round 2 at Stokes Bay SC

Thirteen highly enthusiastic RS800s attend the Stokes Bay SC skiff open meeting for round two of the Rooster National Tour.

Demonstrating their command of the RS800 it was Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore who went one better than in Round 1 at Rutland, and took a clean-sweep of race wins.

In second place were Luke and Emma McEwen with a sweep of second places after dicarding a fourth place, and in third Martin Orton and Ian Brooks.

Leading the chasing pack Leo Wilkinson and John Mather finished fourth, a point ahead of Maria Stanley and Calum Healey who were three clear of sixth placed Frederick Lord and Louise Gale.

Next up the RS800 will visit the ever-popular Circolo Vela Torbole, on Lake Garda for the 2023 European Championship.

RS800 Rooster National Tour Round 2 after 5 races

1st 1144 Thomas Morris and Guy Fillmore HISC – – 5 pts

2nd 1220 Luke and Emma McEwen RLmYC – – 10 pts

3rd 1204 Martin Orton and Ian Brooks Chichester YC – – 15 pts

4th 1207 Leo Wilkinson and John Mather HISC – – 21 pts

5th 1234 Maria Stanley and Calum Healey HISC – – 22 pts

6th 1224 Frederick Lord and Louise Gale Carsington – – 25 pts

7th 1171 Louis Johnson and Lucy Hewitson HISC – – 42 pts

8th 1186 Fiona Collins and Sally Wakefield Netley SC – – 44 pts

9th 1176 R Berry and Ben Bradley HISC – – 45 pts

10th 1087 Tim Palmer and Lizzie Culwick SBSC – – 45 pts

11th 1156 Huw Whitworth and Harry Wilson DWSC – – 46 pts

12th 987 Monique and Ollie Vennis‑Ozanne Hill Head SC – – 46 pts

13th 1241 Stephen Brown and Philip Bairstow Ullswater – – 55 pts