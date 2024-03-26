World Sailing Show features two of the hot favourites for ILCA 7 Olympic Gold

The March episode of World Sailing Show speaks to two of the hot favourites for ILCA 7 Olympic Gold, Matt Wearn of Australia and Great Britain’s Michael Beckett, two of the main contenders for ILCA 7 gold.

It also covers the high drama at the 49er World Championships in Lanzarote as well as the Olympic places up for grabs at the ILCA European Championships and 470 World Championships.

And takes a look at the 500 sailors taking part in the 15th edition of the RORC Caribbean 600 and we look at the updates from the ARKEA Ultim Challenge as the fleet crosses the finishing line.



There is also a roundup of sailing news from around the world, starting with New England sailor Cole Brauer who sailed into the history books as the first American woman to race nonstop around the world unassisted.

Another sailor made history in Dubai as Charlotte Borghesi became the first female Helm to win the SB20 World Championship and did so with a 50% female team.