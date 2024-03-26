Latest World Sailing Rankings for March 2024

Top World Sailing Ranked and leading GBR/Team GB sailors as of 12 March 2024, with the action now moving to Europe and the run-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics.



Since the last ranking issue Team GB have announced Hannah Snellgrove as their choice in the women’s ILCA 6, and Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube will compete for Team GB in the mixed 470 dinghy class.

On the rankings, John Gimson and Anna Burnet in the Nacra 17, have been joined at a No.1 world ranking by Emma Wilson in the women’s IQ Foil.

This completes the British selections for the nine events that GBR is qualified for, and leaves just one more to be selected . . . if GBR can achieve qualification in the men’s Formula Kite.

This will come down to Connor Bainbridge, who recently finished third at the European Championships, to achieve and complete the full ten Olympic events for Team GB.

The last event where that is possible is the Hempel WC Series Hyeres Regatta in April, the ‘Last Chance’ event for Olympic qualification.

Nacra 17 Mixed:

1st GBR – John Gimson and Anna Burnet (Team GB)

2nd ITA – Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei ITA

3rd ITA Ruggero Tito and Caterina Banti ITA

470 Mixed:

1st ITA – Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman

GBR 20th – Vita Heathcote and Chris Grubb (Team GB)

49er Men:

1st NED – Bart Lambriex and Floris Van De Werken (1st)

GBR 9th – James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (Team GB)

49erFX Women:

1st NED – Odile Van Aanholt and Annett Duetz

GBR 8th – Freya Black and Saskia Tidey (Team GB)

ILCA7/Laser Men:

1st NED – Duko Bos

GBR 3rd – Michael Beckett (Team GB)

ILCA6/Radial Women:

1st NED – Anne-marie Rindom

GBR 9th – Hannah Snellgrove (Team GB)

IQ Foil Men:

1st NED – Luuc Van Opzeeland

GBR 13th – Sam Sills (Team GB)

IQ Foil Women:

1st GBR – Emma Wilson (Team GB)

2nd ISR – Sharon Kantor

Formula Kite Men: GBR still to qualify for Paris Olympics

1st FRA – Axel Mazella

GBR 11th – Conner Bainbridge

GBR 41st – Mattia Maini

GBR 47th – Guy Bridge

Formula Kite Women:

1st FRA – Poema Newland

GBR 3rd – Eleanor Aldridge (Team GB)

