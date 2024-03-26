53rd Trofeo Princesa Sofía – Seven ORC and One Design Champions crowned

The 53rd Trofeo Princesa Sofía by Iberostar for ORC and One Design crowned seven champions at the Real Club Náutico de Palma, the venue for this competition, which took place from the 21 to the 24 of March.

Victory went to Luis Bustillo’s Enero in ORC A2, Erik Tejedor’s Viking IX in ORC 2, Xisco Pou’s Merengue V in ORC 3, Mateo Grimalt’s Micanga in ORC 4, Luis Albert Segura’s Patakín in the J/70, Ben Kolff’s Doniger in Dragon, and Violeta Álvarez’s Stella in the 6 Metres.

Although changeable and sometimes difficult the conditions on the bay of Palma allowed a full programme of races to be completed with a total of 23 races done, including two coastal races for the ORC fleets.

It was very even in the one-design categories.

In the J/70, Patakín achieved a six-point advantage over its closest rival, the Elvis of the Swedish skipper Filip Engelbert.

Among the Dragons, the victory of Ben Kolff’s Doniger was decided by only two points against Javier Chacártegui’s Dr. Chacártegui.

The same happened in 6 Metres, where the victory of Stella over Jan Ekert’s Ginkgotoo was also decided by two points.

In ORC A2 (double handed), Luis Bustillo’s Enero dominated the two coastal races sailed, and gave Eduardo Horrach’s Azuree no chance.

Erik Tejedor’s Viking IX was also far superior to its rivals in ORC2, with three partial victories out of a possible three and a lead of four points over Juan José Torres’ Histolab.

In ORC3, Merengue won by regularity, despite not winning any race. Xisco Pou’s boat won by three points over Jaume Morell’s Mestral Fast.

Finally, in ORC 4, Micanga finished tied on five points with Juan Escandell’s Tres Mares, winning the tie-break.

The prize-giving ceremony for the 53rd Trofeo Princesa Sofía for ORC and One Design was held in the Sala Magna of the Real Club Náutico de Palma.

The 53rd Trofeo Princesa Sofía ORC and Monotypes Trophy served as a preamble to the Olympic classes regatta.

That regatta will take place from the 29 of March to the 6 of April at the Club Nàutic S’Arenal and Club Marítimo San Antonio de la Playa.

