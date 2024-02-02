Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca – First major Olympic regatta of 2024

All ten Olympic classes for Paris 2024 will be at Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca from 29 March to 6 April on the Bay of Palma.

More than 300 teams representing over fifty countries have already registered to compete at the 53rd edition of the Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca by Iberostar, the first regatta of the year involving all ten sailing classes which will race at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The world’s best specialists in the women’s disciplines ILCA 6, 49er FX, iQFOiL Women and Formula Kite Women; the men’s disciplines ILCA 7, 49er, iQFOiL Men and Formula Kite Men; and the mixed 470 and Nacra 17 will compete on the bay of Palma.

Team GB have already announced their first selections for Paris 2024, the women’s ILCA 6 selection is still to be announced, and Britain still needs to qualify for the mixed 470 and men’s Formula Kite events.

The final qualification regatta will be at the ‘Last Chance Regatta’, the Hyeres Regatta, France, from 20 to 27 April.

The Team GB sailors are expected to compete at the Sofía as part of their preparation for the Games which open in late July.

