First athletes selected to Team GB for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The British Olympic Association (BOA) has named the first Team GB athletes selected for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The ten athletes named for Team GB will represent Britain in the Sailing events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

There are ten sailing events and the selected sailors will compete in seven of the eight events Britain has qualified for.

This leaves one event competitor still to be named, for the women’s ILCA 6.

This will likely depend on the perfomance of the British Sailing Team competitors at the ILCA 6 World Championships in January 2024.

The top four British ILCA 6 sailors are entered for the World Championships in Mar del Plata, Argentina, a long way to go, but worth it for an Olympic place.

The sailors selected for Paris 2024 are:

John Gimson and Anna Burnet – Mixed Multihull (Nacra 17)

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – Men’s Skiff (49er)

Freya Black and Saskia Tidey – Women’s Skiff (49erFX)

Emma Wilson – Women’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL)

Sam Sills – Men’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL)

Ellie Aldridge – Women’s Kite (Formula Kite)

Michael Beckett – Men’s Dinghy (ILCA 7)

Britain has failed to qualify in two other Olympic events, the mixed 470 dinghy and the men’s Formula Kite, although there is still a chance to qualify before the Games.

All the named competitors took part in the Olympic Test Event earlier this year, where they finished with 4 Silver and 1 Bronze.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to August 11 next year.

