ARKEA ULTIM CHALLENGE – Leader slows to avoid brutal storm systems at Cape Horn

Race leader Charles Caudrelier has paused his attack and slowed Maxi Edmond de Rothschild down whilst he waits for two brutal storm systems to pass him by.

Caudrelier, with 1,600 nautical miles to go to Cape Horn has decided to slow right down to 6.5kts to let two strong depressions sweeping Cape Horn pass south of him.

His lead over second placed Armel Le Cléac’h (Maxi Banque Populaire XI) is 3,360 nautical miles, or about five days.

Le Cléac’h has routed north of New Zealand to miss a nasty storm phase but he is still making more than 30kts averages eastwards.

Router Nicolas Lunven (Banque Populaire) commented: “Our thinking has gradually evolved and matured. Seeing the prospect of very challenging conditions, the reality of 50 to 60 knots winds, 8 meter seas, we really did wonder if it was reasonable to continue in these conditions.

“We discussed things a lot before agreeing to take this option (passing through the Bass Strait then north of New Zealand). It’s not the optimal route at all but we can’t see ourselves taking any unnecessary risks this way.”

Thomas Coville (Sodebo Ultim 3) is pit-stopped in Hobart in third place.

In fourth Anthony Marchand (Actual Ultim) is 1600 miles from Cape Leeuwin and making modest progress in a complicated weather system.

Adagio (Éric Péron) is 700 miles or so north west of the Kerguelens and making good miles.