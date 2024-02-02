iQFOiL Worlds – Emma Wilson and Luuc van Opzeeland through to Finals

Emma Wilson and Luuc van Opzeeland move into the Medal Series of the iQFOiL 2024 World Championships in Lanzarote.

Wilson finished the women’s series with a stunning 61 point advantage, and Opzeeland the men with a 17 point advantage, which pre-qualifies them both for the finals.

They now wait to see who they will face after the quarter and semi-final knock-out rounds, both will win a medal but will they take the title!



Points do not count at this stage, the convaluted medal series system sees Spain’s Pilar Lamadrid and Israeli Katy Spychakov go direct to the women’s semi-final. While Nicolo Renna of Italy and Kiran Badloe of Holland, go straight to the mens’s semi-final.

The rest of the qualifiers compete in the quarter-finals to see who joins them, to then decide who joins Wilson and Opzeeland in their respective title championship finals.

Britain’s Finn Hawkins (top image) missed the cut, but is third in the men’s U23 rankings.

Men iQFOiL World Championship – Leaders after 19 races (118 entries)

1st NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND – – 34 pts

2nd ITA 150 Nicolo RENNA – – 51 pts

3rd NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 70 pts

4th FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 71 pts

5th POL 182 Paweł TARNOWSKI – – 104 pts

6th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 120.5 pts

7th AUS 81 Grae MORRIS – – 121 pts

8th FRA 629 Louis PIGNOLET – – 136 pts

9th FRA 16 Pouliquen YUN – – 139 pts

10th ESP 388 Nacho BALTASAR SUMMERS – – 145 pts

Women iQFOiL World Championship – Leaders after 20 races (94 entries)

1st GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 21 pts

2nd ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA – – 82 pts

3rd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 98 pts

4th ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR – – 99 pts

5th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – 105 pts

6th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – 106 pts

7th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 112 pts

8th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 147 pts

9th MEX 28 Mariana AGUILAR CHAVEZ PEON – – 162 pts

10th NOR 21 Maya GYSLER – – 166 pts