iQFOiL Worlds – Emma Wilson and Luuc van Opzeeland through to Finals

Emma Wilson and Luuc van Opzeeland move into the Medal Series of the iQFOiL 2024 World Championships in Lanzarote.
Wilson finished the women’s series with a stunning 61 point advantage, and Opzeeland the men with a 17 point advantage, which pre-qualifies them both for the finals.
They now wait to see who they will face after the quarter and semi-final knock-out rounds, both will win a medal but will they take the title!
Points do not count at this stage, the convaluted medal series system sees Spain’s Pilar Lamadrid and Israeli Katy Spychakov go direct to the women’s semi-final. While Nicolo Renna of Italy and Kiran Badloe of Holland, go straight to the mens’s semi-final.
The rest of the qualifiers compete in the quarter-finals to see who joins them, to then decide who joins Wilson and Opzeeland in their respective title championship finals.
Britain’s Finn Hawkins (top image) missed the cut, but is third in the men’s U23 rankings.
Men iQFOiL World Championship – Leaders after 19 races (118 entries)
1st NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND – – 34 pts
2nd ITA 150 Nicolo RENNA – – 51 pts
3rd NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 70 pts
4th FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 71 pts
5th POL 182 Paweł TARNOWSKI – – 104 pts
6th ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 120.5 pts
7th AUS 81 Grae MORRIS – – 121 pts
8th FRA 629 Louis PIGNOLET – – 136 pts
9th FRA 16 Pouliquen YUN – – 139 pts
10th ESP 388 Nacho BALTASAR SUMMERS – – 145 pts
Women iQFOiL World Championship – Leaders after 20 races (94 entries)
1st GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 21 pts
2nd ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA – – 82 pts
3rd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 98 pts
4th ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR – – 99 pts
5th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – 105 pts
6th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – 106 pts
7th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 112 pts
8th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 147 pts
9th MEX 28 Mariana AGUILAR CHAVEZ PEON – – 162 pts
10th NOR 21 Maya GYSLER – – 166 pts