SB20 Sailing Asia Pacific Championship – Opening day in Dubai

The inaugural Dubai Duty Free SB20 Sailing Asia Pacific Championships kicked off Friday at the Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC).

Over the next two days, 38 boats, including 7 youth teams, will engage in exhilarating races off Jumeirah Beach.

After four races Charlotte Borghesi UAE (1 1 3 4) leads with 9 pts from Hendrik Witzmann UAE (2 5 5 1) with 13 pts and John Pollard GBR (8 2 1 3) with 14 pts.



Charlotte, crewed by Pippa Kenton-Page, Goncalo Lopes and Artem Basalkin said, “We are here to do our best, keep practising, have fun, learn a few things and keep the flow. There are some great sailors out there”.

Addressing the weather conditions for the day, Alan Ruigrok, Race Director, commented:

“With 18 – 22 knots of wind on average, it’s been a really challenging day for the sailors with very little room for error. The race management team led by Roger Wilson did a fantastic job as did the teams”.

SB20 Asia Pacific Championships 2024 – Leaders after 4 races (38 entries)

1st UAE 3818 Charlotte Borghesi – – 1 1 3 4 – – 9 pts

2nd UAE 3703 Hendrik Witzmann – – 2 5 5 1 – – 13 pts

3rd GBR 3814 John Pollard – – 8 2 1 3 – – 14 pts

4th UAE 3727 Arsen Chubarkov – – 5 4 2 5 – – 16 pts

5th SGP 3748 Michael Buchanan – – 6 3 4 7 – – 20 pts

6th FRA 3763 Edward Russo – – 4 9 7 6 – – 26 pts

7th NED 3716 Ronald Veraar – – 12 8 8 9 – – 37 pts

8th UAE 3823 Bekky Britton – – 11 12 10 10 – – 43 pts

9th UAE 3828 Rachel Blackburn – – 13 15 11 13 – – 52 pts

10th SGP 3750 Nils Razmilovic – – 3 6 39 11 – – 59 pts

11th UAE 3363 Michal Pajak – – 10 7 6 39 – – 62 pts

12th SGP 3800 Agoston Sipos – – 9 10 9 39 – – 67 pts

13th UAE 3561 Neil Corder – – 15 22 12 19 – – 68 pts

14th UAE 3114 Paul Wright – – 21 18 15 18 – – 72 pts

15th UAE 3235 Gareth Owen – – 26 20 14 17 – – 77 pts

16th UAE 3426 Glauco Cossettini – – 22 19 17 20 – – 78 pts

17th UAE 3369 Daniel Sanders – – 14 13 39 15 – – 81 pts

18th UAE 3246 Oscar Smith – – 20 21 18 22 – – 81 pts

19th AUS 3827 Paul Mccartney – – 7 39 39 2 – – 87 pts

20th UAE 727 Mike Hart – – 19 17 39 12 – – 87 pts

Full results available here