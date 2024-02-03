iQFOiL Worlds – Silver for Wilson after recovering from startline penalty

In a dramatic final iQFOiL World Championship series Emma Wilson took Silver after coming back from a 5 second start penalty.

Wilson faced Sharon Kantor and Katy Spychakov of Israel in the final and on the first start was over the line to get a 5 second penalty for the restart.

Despite an 80 metre distance penalty after the start she caught up by the final windward mark, rounding with Sharon Kantor.

They split on the downwind with Kantor leading at the final gate and holding her lead to the finish to claim the women’s world title.

Emma Wilson took the Silver with Katy Spychakov of Israel taking the Bronze.

2024 IQFOIL Worlds Women Quarter/Semi/Final Series

Next up were the men, with Luuc van Opzeeland of Holland joine by Nicolo Renna of Italy and Paweł Tarnowski of Poland for the final.

This was a clean start with all three hitting the line together and Opzeeland taking the early lead at the first mark.

But downwind Tarnowski took the lead at the gate with Renna moving into second ahead of Opzeeland. At the second windward mark Renna snatched the lead leaving the other two struggling.

From there Renna pulled away rounding the gate to cross the finish with a 250+ metre lead to claim the men’s world title.

Silver for Paweł Tarnowski of Poland and the Bronze for Luuc van Opzeeland of Holland.