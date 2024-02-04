SB20 Sailing Asia Pacific Championship – Polland has one point lead after day 2

John Polland, sailing with Henry Wetherell and Drew Barnes, leads after six races at the SB20 Sailing Asia Pacific Championship.

Polland has a one point advantage over Hendrik Witzmann sailing with Georgii Leonchuk and Henrique Anjos.,

In third place is Charlotte Borghesi sailing with Pippa Kenton-Page, Goncalo Lopesand and Artem Basalkin on 16 pts.

Witzmann won the first two races on day two, with Polland winning the third race.

Day 2 saw turbulent winds ranging between 18 to 20 knots.

The SB20 Sailing Asia Pacific Championship is the pre-event for the 2024 SB20 World Championship taking place at the Dubai Offshore SC from 12 to 16 February with 13 races scheduled.

SB20 Asia Pacific Championships 2024 – Leaders after 6 races (38 entries)

