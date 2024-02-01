iQFOiL Worlds – Emma Wilson extends her lead

Luuc van Opzeeland and Emma Wilson continue to lead iQFOiL 2024 World Championships in Lanzarote for the third day in a row.

Thursday was the first day of the Final Series with five course races, the action was relentless.

Britain’s Emma Wilson won two of her five gold fleet races and has a 20 point lead from Spain’s Pilar Lamadrid who moves into second on 40 pts.

Katy Spychakov of Israel is now third, Marta Maggetti of Italy fourth, with Poland’s Maja Dzarnowska fifth.

Britain’s Islay Watson is 22nd and Alice Read 33rd overall.



In the Men, Luuc van Opzeeland of Holland continues to lead by seven points from Nicolo Renna of Italy, who moved into second after a 2-1-3-4 score after discarding an 18.

In third place is Tom Reuveny of Israel, with Grae Morris of Australia fourth and Hollands Kiran Badloe fifth.

Britain’s Finn Hawkins moves up into 11th, with Matt Barton 37th, Sam Sills 38th and Andy Brown 40th.

Friday will see a marathon and more course racing, to decided which ten windsurfers from the men’s and women’s fleet will take part in the Medal Series.

Saturday, the last day of the World Championship will feature the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the Grand Final with the latter involving only three competitors in the line-up.

Men iQFOiL World Championship – Leaders after 14 races (118 entries)

1st NED 55 Luuc VAN OPZEELAND – – 28 pts

2nd ITA 150 Nicolo RENNA – – 35 pts

3rd ISR 60 Tom REUVENY – – 68.5 pts

4th AUS 81 Grae MORRIS – – 70 pts

5th NED 9 Kiran BADLOE – – 71 pts

6th FRA 629 Louis PIGNOLET – – 72 pts

7th FRA 465 Nicolas GOYARD – – 83 pts

8th POL 182 Paweł TARNOWSKI – – 83 pts

9th FRA 152 Tom ARNOUX – – 84 pts

10th FRA 16 Pouliquen YUN – – 90 pts

Women iQFOiL World Championship – Leaders after 15 races (94 entries)

1st GBR 7 Emma WILSON – – 20 pts

2nd ESP 12 Pilar LAMADRID TRUEBA – – 40 pts

3rd ISR 32 Katy SPYCHAKOV – – 58 pts

4th ITA 157 Marta MAGGETTI – – 71 pts

5th POL 7 Maja DZIARNOWSKA – – 82 pts

6th NED 33 Sara WENNEKES – – 86 pts

7th ISR 390 Sharon KANTOR – – 91 pts

8th ISR 3 Shahar TIBI – – 92 pts

9th CHN 37 Zheng YAN – – 97 pts

10th ISR 216 Tamar STEINBERG – – 103 pts

