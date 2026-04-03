Trofeo Princesa Sofia Day 5 – Medal Series Fleets Decided

While the Kite and iQFOiL medals decider format are largely unchanged, it is still the top ten in each of the dinghy, skiff and multihull classes which go through to contest the Palma titles.

But now there are scheduled to be two consecutive medal races with ‘doctored’ points from the completed Elimination Series carried forward.

Match racing broke out early, some might say prematurely, at the top of the ILCA 6 fleet where Ireland’s Evie McMahon and Daisy Collingridge (GBR) locked horns on the last race of the day resulting in discards for both.

Collingridge now leads into Saturday on 36 pts, McMahon is second with 41 and Charlotte Rose (USA) tied on 50 pts for third with Emma Plasschaert (BEL).

In the men’s ILCA 7, Australia’s double Olympic ILCA 7 champion Matt Wearn earned a lead of 13 points over Brit Micky Beckett, which the new format summarily cuts to nine to keep it tight. Elliott HAnson (GBR) is third with two points more.

American pair Nevin Snow and Ian MacDiarmid lead the 49er fleet after a valuable recovery from an early start in second of the skiffs’ three races Friday. They lead by two points from Germany’s Richard Shultheis and Fabian Rieger. Third are Xin Wang and Tianyu QI (CHN) five points off the lead. No GBR in the medal series.

In the women 49erFX, Britain’s Freya Black and Saskia Tidey missed the cut, finishing 12th. Leaders are Paula Barcelo and Maria Cantero one point ahead of Canada’s Georgia and Antonia Lewin-Lafrance with Sophie Steislein and Catherine Bartelmeimer (GER) third and within a point.

In the Nacra 17 leaders Emile Järudd and Hanna Jonsson (SWE) have build an eight points lead over Ida Svensson and Marcus Dackhammer. WHile Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet are in fifth and ten points of the leader.

Meantime in the 470 Mixed dinghy Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona have five points over last year’s winners Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (GBR), the European Champions.

Leading the IQFoil men is Noah Lyons of the USA, with Britain’s Duncan Monaghan fifth. Leading women Tamar STeinberg (ISR) Britain’s Emma Wilson is fourth.

And in the Formula Kite men is Maximilian Maeder (SGP) no GBR in Final, and the women Jessie Kampman (NED), Britain’s Lily Young is ninth.

Saturday is the final day with all fleets completing medal series racing.

Leading GBR Scores after Friday (day 5)