Ian Walker . . . Sailing’s changed massively, it’s no longer for guys like me

Ian Walker has had the kind of career that many young sailors would dream about.

Two Olympic silver medals, a world championship winner, America’s Cup skipper and tactician. A winner of the Volvo Ocean Race as skipper of Azzam. And now CEO of the British America’s Cup team GB1.

So, when he says, “Sailing’s changed massively, it’s no longer for guys like me,” it’s worth listening.



The Athena Pathway has just announced its first Youth Squad, and Walker was reflecting on the type of people that had been and would be successful.

“Sailing’s changed massively and the advent of foiling has created a huge opportunity for the next generation. It’s no longer for guys like me. We need people who’ve grown up in that world.”

GB1 is Britain’s America’s Cup Challenger and representative of the Challenger of Record, the Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd, for the Louis Vuitton 38th America’s Cup in July 2027.

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