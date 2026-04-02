Trofeo Princesa Sofia – Day 4 start of the final/elimination series

Day 4 of the 55th Trofeo Princesa Sofía Mallorca continued with offshore, unpredictable winds for the start of the final/elimination series on Thursday.

Moving into the final/elimination series with the three new scoring formats has radically changed the points across the fleets as they battle to reach the Medal races..

470 Mixed dinghy, Jordi Xammar and Marta Cardona have a ten points cushion with two more Elimination Series races scheduled. In second are last year’s winners, European Champions Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris of Britain. Third are Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES of France.

Women’s 49erFX Skiff, Spain’s Paula Barceló and Canarian Maria Cantero have a one point lead, narrowly ahead of Canada’s Georgia and Antonia Lewin-Lafrance. Britain’s Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY dropped back to 8th.

Men’s 49er, Britain’s James GRUMMETT and Rhos HAWES hit the buffers and ended the day in 16th (from 4th). While Australia’s Harry PRICE and Max PAUL lead by three points from Nevin SNOW and Ian MACDIARMID of the USA. In third are Richard SCHULTHEIS and Fabian RIEGER of Germany.

Mixed Nacra 17, Sweden’s Emile Järudd and Hanna Jonsson, hold a the two point lead from Mateo MAJDALANI and Eugenia BOSCO of Argentina, with third Tim MOURNIAC and Aloise RETORNAZ of France. Britain’s John GIMSON and Anna BURNET are sixth.

Women’s Formula Kite, the dominant world champion Jessie Kampman won three of her four races and counts a perfect scoreline of nine first places. Lauriane Nolot of France is in second place with Chenxue Liu of China in third overall. Britain’s Lily Young is ninth.

Men’s Formula Kite, Ricardo Pianosi had a pretty bad day by his high standards, but still leads by two points from Singapore’s Max Maeder in second, with Valentin Bontus (AUT) in third.

Friday is the final day of full fleet racing, Medal races take place on Saturday.

Leading GBR Scores after Thursday (day 4)

Full results available here . . .