505 Euro Cup Series – Brotherton and Fawcett lead Day 1

The first event of the 2026 505 Euro Cup kicked off in La Rochelle Nautique, France Friday with 43 boats racing from 7 countries.

The first race was a win for Britain’s Paul Brotherton and James Fawcett, with second Jan Phillip Hoffman and Felix Brockerhoff of Germany, third were Howie Hamlin and Jeff Nelson USA.

Race 2 went to Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel USA, leading from start to Finish. Second Brotherton and Fawcett, and third Rob Gullan and Paul Childs.

Race 3 saw Brotherton and Fawcett take their second win. Second Hoffman and Brockerhoff, with third Holt and Woelfel.

Day 1 Overall leaders after three races (43 entries):

1st GBR Paul Brotherton and James Fawcet

2nd GER Jan Phillip Hoffman and Felix Brockerhoff

3rd USA Howie Hamlin and Jeff Nelson

4th USA Mike Holt and Rob Woelfel

5th Timon Treichek and Morten Roos