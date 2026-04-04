Glenn Ashby joins DS Automobiles SailGP Team France for Rio Grand Prix

Glenn Ashby will join the DS Automobiles SailGP Team France as wing trimmer for the Rio Sail Grand Prix.

Ashby is replacing Leigh McMillan as he recovers from a shoulder injury sustained in the Auckland DS Automobiles FRA / Black Foils NZL crash, that resulted in two crew in hospital.

McMillan suffered a traumatic tear to the suppinatus and scapularis tendons, which completely detached from the bone. Following surgery he expects to be sidelined for several months.

Despite not racing in Sydney, the French team are third equal in the overall Championship standings, and head into Rio firmly in the fight for the podium. With Ashby onboard, the team is targeting an immediate return to full competitiveness.

Philippe Presti, Team Manager – DS Automobiles SailGP Team France . . .

“It’s a big challenge for the team to be without Leigh. We wanted someone with the same level of experience and expertise, and Glenn was the obvious choice. We’ve known each other for years, he knows the team well, and we’re confident he will have an immediate impact.”

The next SailGP event is the fourth event of 2026: ENEL Rio Sail Grand Prix, Mubadala Brazil, over the weekend of 11-12 April.

After another massive effort by the #SailGP Tech Team the DS Automobiles F50 is now in Rio for final repairs and testing.

Related Post . . .

Leigh McMillan to miss SailGP Rio following surgery from Auckland crash injuries