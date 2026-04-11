Rolex SailGP Grand Prix – Bonds Flying Roos take day 1 Lead

The Enel Rio Sail Grand Prix began Saturday on Guanabara Bay, Brazil with light winds and difficult foiling conditions.

Tom Slingsby will take the Australian team into day 2 with the lead after four races (2, 8, 3, 3) on 28 pts.

Second is Taylor Canfield and the US SailGP Team (3, 4, 5, 5) on 27 pts, and third Nathan Outteridge and Sweden’s Artemis (1, 2, 6, 9) with 26 pts.

Day 1 Race winners were:

Race 1 – SWE Artemis

Race 2 – ESP – Los Gallos

Race 3 – ITA Red Bull Italy

Race 4 – GER – Germany By Deutsche Bank

Emirates GBR had a disastrous day (11, 6, 12, 12) with technical problems ( issues with rake control not locking ) and finished the day last of the 12 teams racing.

Brazil also had technical problems and only took part in races 3 and 4, they were awarded 5 points for each race they missed.

Racing finishes on “Super Sunday” with more breeze on the way . . . and hopefully fully working boats.