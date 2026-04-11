Melges 24 European Sailing Series – Day 2

Sunrise racing and first discard shake up the Melges 24 leaderboard with MELGINA on top and Corinthians in the mix.

Italy’s MELGINA, helmed by Paolo Brescia, used consistency to climb into the overall lead (Saturday’s races 7-1-4-8), while a strong and steady performance and race win from TAKI 4, led by Niccolò Bertola, places the Italian team at the top of the Corinthian standings (6-4-2-1).

Behind them, Croatia’s RAZJAREN helmed by Ante Cesic, emerged as one of the standout performers of the day, delivering a significant turnaround after a challenging opening (1-3-3-2).

Day 2 also underlined the strength and depth of the Corinthian fleet, with TAKI 4 leading the Corinthian ranking, followed closely by Akos Csolto’s CHINOOK, who won Race 6, and LITTLE A by Stjepan Cesic, the battle within the division remains tight and highly competitive heading into the final day.

Overall Top 5 after seven races and a discard:

ITA854 MELGINA Paolo Brescia (1-2-2-7-1-4-(8)) 17 pts CRO867 RAZJAREN Ante Cesić ((7)-6-5-1-3-3-2) 20 pts ITA778 TAKI 4 Niccolò Bertola (Corinthian) (6-5-(11)-6-4-2-1) 24 pts HUN850 CHINOOK Akos Csolto (Corinthian) (5-(8)-4-2-6-1-7) 25 pts CRO728 LITTLE A Stjepan Cesić (Corinthian) ((10)-4-3-4-8-5-9) 33 pts

Corinthian Top 5 after seven races and a discard: