Melges 24 European Sailing Series – Day 2

Sunrise racing and first discard shake up the Melges 24 leaderboard with MELGINA on top and Corinthians in the mix.
Italy’s MELGINA, helmed by Paolo Brescia, used consistency to climb into the overall lead (Saturday’s races 7-1-4-8), while a strong and steady performance and race win from TAKI 4, led by Niccolò Bertola, places the Italian team at the top of the Corinthian standings (6-4-2-1).
Behind them, Croatia’s RAZJAREN helmed by Ante Cesic, emerged as one of the standout performers of the day, delivering a significant turnaround after a challenging opening (1-3-3-2).
Day 2 also underlined the strength and depth of the Corinthian fleet, with TAKI 4 leading the Corinthian ranking, followed closely by Akos Csolto’s CHINOOK, who won Race 6, and LITTLE A by Stjepan Cesic, the battle within the division remains tight and highly competitive heading into the final day.
Overall Top 5 after seven races and a discard:
- ITA854 MELGINA Paolo Brescia (1-2-2-7-1-4-(8)) 17 pts
- CRO867 RAZJAREN Ante Cesić ((7)-6-5-1-3-3-2) 20 pts
- ITA778 TAKI 4 Niccolò Bertola (Corinthian) (6-5-(11)-6-4-2-1) 24 pts
- HUN850 CHINOOK Akos Csolto (Corinthian) (5-(8)-4-2-6-1-7) 25 pts
- CRO728 LITTLE A Stjepan Cesić (Corinthian) ((10)-4-3-4-8-5-9) 33 pts
Corinthian Top 5 after seven races and a discard:
- ITA778 TAKI 4 Niccolò Bertola (6-5-(11)-6-4-2-1) 24 pts
- HUN850 CHINOOK Akos Csolto (5-(8)-4-2-6-1-7) 25 pts
- CRO728 LITTLE A Stjepan Cesić ((10)-4-3-4-8-5-9) 33 pts
- GBR694 ZHIK RACE TEAM Geoffrey Carveth (3-9-8-5-9-(12)-4) 38 pts
- GER677 WHITE ROOM Luis Tarabochia ((15)-7-6-9-10-6-3) 41 pts