Antigua Racing Cup: Trade Wind Rhythm, Caribbean Blues

The Antigua Racing Cup was once again blessed with solid breeze for the second day of the regatta but with a subtle difference to the opening day.

The trade winds had veered to the ESE adding subtle shifts and lifts but the gradient breeze was up to 20 knots; the ‘trades were pumping up the action on the southside of Antigua.

CSA 1

Dan Gribble’s Tripp 65 Custom Prevail (USA) took line honours and won both of Friday’s races in the big boat class after CSA time correction. John McMonigal’s Oyster 82 Zig Zag (GBR), skippered by Carl Raynes, was second in both races.

CSA 2

The duels keep coming in the high performance class. Across the day, Belladonna and Warthog shared the race wins, but the margins stayed razor thin and Rikki remained firmly in the mix throughout.

CSA 3

Danish Blue continues to set the pace but the chasing pack kept the pressure on throughout the day. CSA 3 delivered another superb contest, with Danish Blue proving hard to beat and Panacea X showing they have the speed to challenge all the way.

CSA 4

Ashley Rhodes’ Melges 24 Whiplash (ANT) was untouchable across all three races but the battle behind was incredibly tight. Across the day, Whiplash kept the unbeaten run alive, but the margins were razor thin and CSA 4 produced some of the closest racing in the regatta.

Racing at the first edition of the Antigua Racing Cup continues Saturday 11 April.

For the third day in a row, full trade winds are expected to continue.

Full results available here . . .