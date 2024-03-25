International Fourteen World Championships visit Lake Garda for the first time

The International Fourteen World Championships will be sailed on Lake Garda for the first time in class history.

Circolo Vela Torbole will host the class from 28 July to 9 August, with the I14 Team Racing Worlds taking place on the 29 and 30 July and the 2024 World Championship from 1 to 9 August.

It’s an iconic venue for an iconic class,” commented current world champion crew Harvey Hillary. “The Garda World is a bucket list venue for our Australian and North American fleets, and the class hope to attract the biggest championship entry in decades.”

Consecutive championships in Europe will also help support the incredible growth of the fleet in Germany Fleet, which has grown to over forty boats.

With a racing history stretching back 100 years, the class retains the single race-per-day format.

A 90-minute target time presents a different challenge to the multi-race short format skiff racing with greater emphasis on boat speed than boat handling.

I14 Team Racing is unique among skiff classes and has a rich history of world-class racing. National Teams of Four participate in a knock-out format using the team racing S Course.

Racing will be held directly off the club, delivering ‘stadium’ racing with a stunning alpine background.

Entries are now open and must be received by 12 July 2024.

More information available at www.circolovelatorbole.com/en/regatta/detail/276