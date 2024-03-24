Formula Kite Europeans – Titles decided in tense Medal Series climax

Winds gusting close to 30 knots brought spectacular conditions for the Final of the 2024 Formula Kite European Championship in Mar Menor, Spain.

Reigning World Champions Max Maeder and Lauriane Nolot respectively won the men’s and women’s European titles.

In the men, Max Maeder SGP took gold ahead of Axel Mazella FRA with silver, and Riccardo Pianosi ITA the bronze.

In the women, Lauriane Nolot FRA took gold ahead of Jessie Kampman FRA with silver, and Poema Newland FRA the bronze.

For the British it was another almost, but not quite yet performance.

Connor Bainbridge went into the knock-out Medal series in third place but after three semi-final heats failed to make the four-board final.

Similarly in the women, three Brits made the knock-out Medal series (4th Elie Aldridge, Lily Young 6th and 9th Katie Dabson) but were unable to turn that into a Medal series place.

Womens Medal Final

Gold – Lauriane Nolo FRA

Silver – Jessie Kampman FRA

Bronze – Poema Newland FRA

Mens Medal Final

Gold – Maximilian Maeder SGP

Silver – Axel Mazella FRA

Bronze – Riccardo Pianosi ITA

It has been a barnstorming start to the Olympic kiteboarding season, and with the World Championships 11 – 19 May, there are more thrills and spills to come between now and Paris 2024.

Team GB have yet to qualify in the men’s kite discipline for Paris 2024, and Connor Bainbridge will go for that at the ‘Last Chance Regatta’ for the ten Olympic events at the 2024 Semaine Olympique Française in Hyeres, from 18 to 27 April.