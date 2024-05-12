Three podium finishes for Team GB at 49er Skiff and Nacra Championships

Britain’s Team GB sailors took a three medal haul at the 49er Skiff and Nacra Championships at La Grande Motte International Regatta 2024.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet took the silver in the Nacra 17 World championship, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt the silver in the men’s 49er Europeans, and Freya Black and Saskia Tidey took bronze in the women’s 49erFX Europeans to round off a successful week ahead of the Paris Games.

In the Nacra 17 Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti confirmed their World title with a second place finish in the medal race.

Mateo Majdalani and Eugenia Bosco of Argentina won the medal and were fourth overall. Gimson and Burnet were third to claim Silver overall, and Italy’s Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubelei claimed the bronze.

In the men’s 49er, the Uruguyan pair Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz finished the medal race in 7th to claim the European title in a class that Uruguay has never even qualified in the Olympics before.

It was silver for Britain’s Peters and Sterritt after a 6th in the medal race, finishing ten points behind Umpierre and Diz, with the Swiss Sebastien Schneitter and Arno de Plante taking bronze.

Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie of New Zealand won the medal race and were 4th overall.

And finally but not least in the women’s 49FX, Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts of Belgium took the European title, despite a last place finish in the medal race.

Claiming the silver were Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon of France, and the bronze Black and Tidey.

Winners of the medal race were Mathilde Lvodina and Aude Compan of France, who were 5th overall.

Full results are available here . . .