470 European Championship – Gold for Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman

Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman of Spain added the 2024 European title to their World title and are looking hot favourites for Olympic gold in a couple of months.

Portugal’s Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao won the medal race to take Silver overall, with Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion of France taking the Bronze.

In the medal race Britain’s Bettine Harris and Martin Wrigley finished sixth, dropping a place overall where they finished fifth, a great finish to add to their bronze at the recent French Olympic Week in Hyères.

Team GB’s Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube finished in 16th, and Hannah Bristow and James Taylor in 26th.

There are two more events for the Olympic classes before the Paris Olympics, the Hempel WC Series Allianz Regatta in Holland and Kieler Week in Germany, both in June. The Olympics open in late July.

470 Mixed Europeans – Final Gold Leaders, after MR (46 entries)

Gold ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – 6 – – 36 pts

Silver POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOÃO – 2 – – 52 pts

Bronze FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – 14 – – 42 pts

4th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – 4 – – 59 pts

5th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – 12 – – 66 pts

6th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bruno FESTO – 10 – – 74 pts

7th JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 8 – – 78 pts

8th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – 20 – – 88 pts

9th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR – 16 – – 89 pts

10th GER 13 Malte and Anastasiya WINKEL – 18 – – 77 pts

Other GBR

16th GBR 4 Vita HEATHCOTE and Chris GRUBE

Full results available here . . .