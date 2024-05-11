49er Skiff and Nacra Championships – Medal day looms with GBR medals or bust

With the medal races looming the light weather conditions set difficult day for those hoping to challenge for the podium places.

In the Nacra 17 Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti consolidated their lead.

A 6, 2, 2, scoreline gave the reigning World and Olympic Champions an 18 points advantage over the British in second place.

That gives John Gimson and Anna Burnet a mathematical possibility of still winning the world title if they manage to win the double-points medal race on Sunday – provided the Italians cross the finish line in 10th and last place!



Italy’s Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubelei are in third place two points ahead of Ida Svensson and Marcus Dackhammar of Sweden in the battle for bronze, or possibly silver if Gimson and Burnet are tangled with Tita and Banti.

In the men’s 49er Hernan Umpierre and Fernando Diz aboard the Uruguyan 49er now have a 12 point lead from the British Olympic pair, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt, with one last gold fleet race scheduled before the medal race decider Sunday afternoon, so all options are still available.

Third, seven points back are the Swiss Sebastien Schneitter and Arno de Plante, or even USA’s Ian Barrows and Hans Henken who could also spoil the party.

James Grummett and Rhos Hawes drop to 14th but could just make the top ten . . . the Sunday morning race will be critical ahead of the medal race.

In the women’s FX, the Team GB pair Freya Black and Saskia Tidey performed well, the British duo sliding up into bronze medal position.

Still 19 points off the leaders Belgians Isaura Maenhaut and Anouk Geurts, but well within striking distance of second placed Sarah Steyaert and Charline Picon of France.

Steph Roble and Maggie Shea sailed a stellar day in the 49erFX, the USA team winning three of the four races in gold fleet to grab tenth place in the medal ranking.

