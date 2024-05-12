Flying 15 Europeans – Pinnell and Cadwaller are 2024 European Champions

Racing was completed on Saturday at the 2024 Flying 15 Europeans at the Grand Prix de l’Ecole Naval based in Brest, France.

Weather conditions dictated that only four races were completed, this resulted in a close finish, with the 2024 European Title going to Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwaller after four races on 8 pts.

Second place went to Greg Wells and Dave Tulloch with 9 pts, and third were Andrew McKee and Richard Jones on 10 pts.

Flying 15 European Championship – Final Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (37 entries)

1st GBR 4126 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwaller – – 1 2 5 BFD – – 8 pts

2nd GBR 4112 Greg Wells and Dave Tulloch – – 7 1 1 BFD – – 9 pts

3rd GBR 4005 Andrew McKee and Richard Jones – – 4 3 4 3 – – 10 pts

4th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp – – 2 16 13 1 – – 16 pts

5th GBR 4114 Richard Whitworth and Trefor Jones – – 5 15 11 2– – 18 pts

6th GBR 4017 David Lucas and Harry Lucas – – 15 5 2 DNF – – 22 pts

7th GBR 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKeller – – 12 8 3 DNF – – 23 pts

8th GBR 4065 David McKee and Mal Hartland – – 3 6 15 BFD– – 24 pts

Full results available here . . .