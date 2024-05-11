Fireball, Contender, Osprey and 505 Open Meetings at Hayling Island

Day 1 of the Contender, Fireball, Osprey and 505 Open Meetings at Hayling Island SC.

Glorious sunshine with an easterly breeze making for a great first day of racing in Hayling Bay.

Leaders:

Fireball (21 entries)

1st 15091 Graham Cook and William Cook, Lyme Regis SC 1 5 2 – – 8 pts

2nd 14940 Georgia Booth and Olly Davenport, Hayling Island SC 6 3 1 – – 10 pts

3rd 15122 Pete Grey and Andy Thompson, Staunton Harold SC 2 6 4 – – 12 pts

4th 14798 Nicholas Rees and Evelyne Schotte, Hayling Island SC 5 1 8 – – 14 pts

5th 15102 Dave Wade and Rich Pepperdine, Draycote 8 4 3 – – 15 pts

6th 15155 David Hall and Paul Constable, Blackwater SC 3 10 7 – – 20 pts

Contender (16 entries)

1st 2787 Graeme Willcox, Netley SC 1 3 2 – – 6 pts

2nd 2730 Adrian Smith, Hythe & Saltwood SC 2 1 5 – – 8 pts

3rd 2619 Mike Murley-Hughes, Weston SC 4 6 1 – – 11 pts

4th 2708 Ed Presley, Castle Cove 3 4 4 – – 11 pts

5th 2725 Peter Snowdon, Scaling Dam SC 5 2 8 – – 15 pts

6th 2484 Gary Langdown, Highcliffe SC 7 5 7 – – 19 pts

International 505 Southern Championship (11 entries)

1st 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell Hayling Island SC 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd 9158 Duncan Barr and Scott Dawson, Netley SC 2 3 3 – – 8 pts

3rd 9246 Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon, Carsington SC 3 2 4 – – 9 pts

4th 8881 Charlie Chandler and Owen Mills, Tewkesbury SC 4 4 2 – – 10 pts

5th 8991 Nick Meadow and James Read, TBC 5 7 6 – – 18 pts

6th 9168 Miles Odell and Max Odell, Northampton SC 6 9 5 – – 20 pts

Osprey (7 entries)

1st 1353 Matt Burge and Vyv Townend, Bough Beech SC 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd 1340 Ben McGrane and James Ross, Netley SC 2 4 1 – – 7 pts

3rd 1291 Alex Willis and Nick Willis, HISC 3 3 3 – – 9 pts

4th 1373 Richard Marshall and Jonathan Osgood, Poole YC 5 2 6 – – 13 pts

5th 1234 Terry Curtis and Peter Greig, Weymouth 4 5 4 – – 13 pts

6th 1382 Roger Blake and Jamie Blake, Great Moor SC 6 6 5 – – 17 pts

7th 1363 Robert Burdekin and Ali Raynard, Blithfield 7 7 7 – – 21 pts

Full results here . . .