Flying 15 Europeans – Pinnell and Cadwaller regain lead

Just one race completed on Day 3 of the 2024 Flying 15 Europeans at the Grand Prix de l’Ecole Naval based in Brest, France.

Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwaller regain the lead after they and overnight leaders Greg Wells and Dave Tulloch were both BFD in the only race of the day.

Wells and Tulloch are now second, just one point off the leaders, with Andrew McKee and Richard Jones moving into third.

Winner of race 4 were Charles and Charlie Apthorp who move into fourth place overall. Second were Richard Whitworth and Trefor Jones, with McKee and Jones in third.

Flying 15 European Championship – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (37 entries)

1st GBR 4126 Ian Pinnell and Ian Cadwaller – – 1 2 5 BFD – – 8 pts

2nd GBR 4112 Greg Wells and Dave Tulloch – – 7 1 1 BFD – – 9 pts

3rd GBR 4005 Andrew McKee and Richard Jones – – 4 3 4 3 – – 10 pts

4th GBR 3957 Charles Apthorp and Charlie Apthorp – – 2 16 13 1 – – 16 pts

5th GBR 4114 Richard Whitworth and Trefor Jones – – 5 15 11 2– – 18 pts

6th GBR 4017 David Lucas and Harry Lucas – – 15 5 2 DNF – – 22 pts

7th GBR 4033 Justin Waples and Jackie McKeller – – 12 8 3 DNF – – 23 pts

8th GBR 4065 David McKee and Mal Hartland – – 3 6 15 BFD– – 24 pts

