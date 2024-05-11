470 Europeans – Heathcote and Grube fail to make medal race

Saturday was crunch-day for the 470 European Championship with top ten decided for the Medal race on Sunday.



Britain’s Bettine Harris and Martin Wrigley made the medal race in fourth place while the Team GB’s Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube finished well outside the top ten.

Spain’s Jordi Xammar and Nora Brugman (5 6 19) will take a 12 point lead into the final day and almost certain overall victory.

The other podium places will be up for grabs, with Camille Lecointre and Jeremie Mion of France in second with 42 pts, and after a great day (3 3 2) Portugal’s Diogo Costa and Carolina Joao now third on 50 pts.

Britain’s Bettine Harris and Martin Wrigley (-18 5 11) are 4th with 54 pts, and Matisse Pacaud and Lucie De Gennis of France 4th with 55 pts. Both teams will be pushing to take a podium finish.

Team GB’s Vita Heathcote and Chris Grube (19 11 4) failed to make the medal race, but did recover a couple of places to finish in 16th.

470 Mixed Europeans – Gold Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (46 entries)

1st ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Nora BRUGMAN – – 2 2 1 2 6 1 5 5 6 -19 – – 30 pts

2nd FRA 1 Camille LECOINTRE and Jeremie MION – – 5 4 3 6 2 3 2 7 -16 10 – – 42 pts

3rd POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOÃO – – 1 11 -13 10 8 6 6 3 3 2 – – 50 pts

4th GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 10 3 8 8 6 2 1 -18 5 11 – – 54 pts

5th FRA 72 Matisse PACAUD and Lucie DE GENNES – – 4 6 6 3 7 5 -12 6 10 8 – – 55 pts

6th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Bruno FESTO – – 4 18 4 1 1 12 8 -20 9 7 – – 64 pts

7th ISR 15 Nitai HASSON and Noa LASRY – – 17 9 7 5 5 9 3 11 2 -22 – – 68 pts

8th JPN 8 Keiju OKADA and Miho YOSHIOKA – – 2 1 1 13 14 11 -20 4 12 12 – – 70 pts

9th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR – – 6 12 5 7 1 14 -19 8 7 13 – – 73 pts

10th GER 13 Malte and Anastasiya WINKEL – – 3 5 13 12 12 4 10 -22 1 17 – – 77 pts

Other GBR

16th GBR 4 Vita HEATHCOTE and Chris GRUBE – – 9 16 2 11 2 -23 18 19 11 4 – – 92 pts

Full results available here . . .